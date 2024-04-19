WPBF 25 Editorial: Autism Acceptance Month
Jérôme Hamon, the first man in the world to have undergone two face transplants – in 2010 and 2018 – and who thus had three different faces during his life, has died at the age of 49. "He was exhausted at the end," Franck Zal, a close family friend and doctor of the Frenchman, told Brittany daily Le Télégramme."A week ago I was exchanging text messages with him."Zal's company developed the technology that made the 2018 transplant possible."I want to testify to Jérôme's strength. I was always ask
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two spoke to "The Ladygang" podcast about learning she had a rare and aggressive form of thyroid cancer.
It's common knowledge that certain food can help your physical health. But did you know that the right foods can also benefit you neurologically?According to 'Woman's Day,' these nine foods can boost your memory, cognition and overall brain health.
WASHINGTON (AP) — One woman miscarried in the lobby restroom of a Texas emergency room as front desk staff refused to admit her. Another woman learned that her fetus had no heartbeat at a Florida hospital, the day after a security guard turned her away from the facility. And in North Carolina, a woman gave birth in a car after an emergency room couldn't offer an ultrasound. The baby later died. Complaints that pregnant women were turned away from U.S. emergency rooms spiked in 2022 after the U.S
A 38-year-old mom of two said she surpassed her weight loss goal after eating more high-protein foods like Greek yogurt to help her feel full.
Eight-year-old Hannah has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where she shares her struggles with ARFID, a rare eating disorder.
Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, will face up to 190 years in prison at sentencing
They were given infected blood products in trials without their knowledge, the BBC has found.
A year after her cancer diagnosis, Sarah DeMelo has a "whole new outlook" on life, she says.
Tori Spelling shared on her podcast that she turned to weight loss medication after her fifth child was born in 2017.
As the H5N1 bird flu continues to spread globally among different mammals, the World Health Organization's chief scientist, Jeremy Farrar, is warning that the risk to humans remains an "enormous concern." As Global’s Sean Previl reports, at this time there is a very low risk for humans and no need to change their day-to-day activities, but there are still precautions that can be taken globally.
Experts share their recommendations for hitting daily water goals.
The infant girl's mother was one of six people killed in the attack on April 13
In the 1990s, Harry Connolly chronicled cancer treatment for 3 children who ranged in age from 2 to 16 over 3 years — decades later, he caught up with the trio
Experts warn dog owners who plan to go fishing this season.
Genetics is only one piece of the puzzle.
We delve into the heated debate surrounding cancer screening guidelines in Canada, with Dr. Iris Gorfinkel offers her insights. From confusing recommendations to potential life-saving breakthroughs, we'll explore the latest medical headlines.
Smoking among younger middle-class women has jumped more than 25% in the last decade, according to new research. Smoking rates among men remained stable across the decade. The reasons for younger middle class women smoking more were "unclear", according to senior author Dr Sharon Cox.
Scotland has paused prescribing puberty blockers for new patients under 18 years old.