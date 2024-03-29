WPBF 25 First Warning meteorologist Cris Martinez attends National Hurricane Conference

Local Journalism Initiative

The Prince George Fire Centre, which includes the Robson Valley region, is under a fire ban as of noon on March 28th. Unless the order is rescinded, the ban will continue until noon on October 15th. The ban applies to Category two and three fires, which do not include campfires. Category two refers to fires that burn material in one or two piles, each a maximum of two metres high and three metres long. Category three refers to fires burning three or more piles that are each a maximum two metres