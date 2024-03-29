WPBF 25 First Warning meteorologist Cris Martinez attends National Hurricane Conference
All eyes are on the April 8 solar eclipse, but a slew of changeable weather lies in wait for the rest of the month across Canada
Russia has admitted recently that secondary sanctions from the West are choking its energy exports.
Tall, heavy buildings on a thin, man-made island can be a recipe for more flooding.
“Peggy and Molly” were a match made for the internet. But wildlife officials have now separated the dog and the bird, because they say wild animals shouldn’t be pets.
No one would argue that the climate in North Texas is ideal for growing lettuce, a crop that thrives when there’s a chill in the air. But the region’s broiling summers are of no concern to Eddy Badrina, chief executive of Eden Green Technology, a vertical, hydroponic greenhouse company just outside Dallas. The company, which sells its leafy greens to Walmart, controls every aspect of a plant’s life. At its 82,500-square-foot facility, cool air is pumped in to create the ideal microclimate around
Scientists fixed tags equipped with cameras onto tiger sharks so that they could view the ocean floor from a new perspective. What they saw was astounding.
Hybrids offer some of the best fuel economy you can get in a vehicle. This means more savings for you. Even if the initial sticker price is higher than what you'd find with a gas-powered car, the fuel...
The endangered animal looks different from its parents for now.
Bizarre actions, including spinning around upside-down and then dying, have been observed in dozens of fish species in the Florida Keys. Wildlife officials have logged nearly 200 incidents – with over 30 species acting this way – mostly in the lower Keys but as far north as Miami. CNN’s Bill Weir meets with the scientists scrambling to figure out the cause.
Endangered smalltooth sawfish, marine creatures virtually unchanged for millions of years, are exhibiting erratic spinning behavior and dying in unusual numbers in Florida waters. Federal and state wildlife agencies are beginning an effort to rescue and rehabilitate sawfish to find out why. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced what it calls an “emergency response” focused on the Florida Keys starting next week.
Warnings have been issued about fake eclipse glasses, traffic danger and possible air travel headaches. Here's what to know.
Persistent rainfall and pooling water persist across Atlantic Canada, exacerbating flooding concerns and impacting travel. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network offers insights into the ongoing heavy rain and its implications for the region.
DELTA, B.C. — British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after "carefully considering" the assessment of the project. The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vess
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a phased end to the captive breeding of lions and rhinos as the country seeks to end practices that have sullied its reputation as a custodian of some of the world’s biggest wildlife populations.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Preferred Inflation Metric Cools While Spending ReboundsTesla’s $25,000 Car Means Tossing Out the 100-Year-Old Assembly LineApple Plans New iPad Pro for May as Production Ramps Up OverseasBankman-Fried Is Sentenced to 25 Years i
New research suggests these two types of killer whales found off the Pacific coast could actually be different species.
Many in Gilford said it was something they had never experienced before. The epicenter of the quake was on White Oaks Road.
The largest crane on the US eastern seaboard has been drafted in to help clear the wreckage of Baltimore's collapsed highway bridge. The crane sits on a barge and can lift up to 1,000 tons, Maryland governor Wes Moore said on Friday. It is one of at least two large cranes that will help clear the metal and concrete remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the cargo ship Dali that hit it earlier this week.
The Prince George Fire Centre, which includes the Robson Valley region, is under a fire ban as of noon on March 28th. Unless the order is rescinded, the ban will continue until noon on October 15th. The ban applies to Category two and three fires, which do not include campfires. Category two refers to fires that burn material in one or two piles, each a maximum of two metres high and three metres long. Category three refers to fires burning three or more piles that are each a maximum two metres
Climate change is making giant heat waves crawl slower across the globe and they are baking more people for a longer time with higher temperatures over larger areas, a new study finds. Since 1979, global heat waves are moving 20% more slowly — meaning more people stay hot longer — and they are happening 67% more often, according to a study in Friday's Science Advances. The study found the highest temperatures in the heat waves are warmer than 40 years ago and the area under a heat dome is larger
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday set strict emissions standards for heavy-duty trucks, buses and other large vehicles, an action that officials said will help clean up some of the nation's largest sources of planet-warming greenhouse gases. The new rules, which take effect for model years 2027 through 2032, will avoid up to 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and provide $13 billion in net benefits in the form of fewer hospital vi