WPTV to broadcast live from the Paralympic Track and Field trials in Miramar
Join WPTV Friday as we broadcast live at the paralympic track and field trials in South Florida on WPTV News at 4.
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
Hellen Obiri will wear the shoes to compete at the Paris 2024 Games.
The 30-year-old is competing at Royal Troon for the first time as he only turned professional three months before it last staged the Open in 2016.
The Carolina Hurricanes put Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers on Wednesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, a move that brings an abrupt end to the talented but inconsistent centre's roller-coaster NHL career.
The gymnast joined Skenes in Arlington, Texas, where the Pirates pitcher made his All-Star Game debut
With the 2024 MLB draft behind us, here is which teams experts believe had the best and worst drafts.
Lionel Messi faced calls on Wednesday to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina's players after they won the Copa America.
MLB’s All-Star game needs some help, but there may not be too much to restore it. Why? Straight cash, homey.
King Charles' sister — who was out and about on Wednesday — has cancelled some engagements next week
"They don't see how hard Harry works and how good he is for Rory."
If Brandon Aiyuk is traded, who will he land with?
Argentina was confirmed as the world’s No. 1 team in the FIFA men’s rankings on Thursday, as the national government doubled down on defending the players who celebrated winning the Copa America by singing a racist song targeting No. 2-ranked France.
The Vancouver-born forward and his wife surprised fans in May by announcing they were expecting their first child.
Just before the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night, the newest power couple in sports showed out on the red carpet.
GENEVA (AP) — The founder of the modern Olympics and former IOC president, Pierre de Coubertin, once said women competing in the Games would be “impractical, uninteresting, unaesthetic and improper.” Over a century later, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games are targeting gender parity in the same city where women made their Olympic debut in 1900. The IOC set a goal of a 50-50 split among the more than 11,000 men and women, including backups, registered to compete from July 26 to Aug. 11. However, the l
Sunday was an incredibly joyous occasion for Spain, as they defeated England 2-1 in the final of Euro 2024. It was particularly special for Mikel Oyarzabal, as his goal in the 86th minute proved to be...
This is the first Chiefs training camp Swifties are paying attention to, and they are not impressed with the accommodations.
The veteran NBA player is seeking a new owner who is willing to pay $4.8 million for an industrial-style residence in the Fort Point neighborhood.
The 31-year-old Dane has had seven seasons with Haas across two spells.
PARIS (AP) — Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip Wednesday in the Seine River, fulfilling a promise to show that the long-polluted waterway was clean enough to host swimming competitions during the 2024 Olympics as well as part of the opening ceremony, now only nine days away.