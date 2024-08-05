WPTV First Alert Weather evening forecast Aug. 4, 2024
WPTV evening weather alert Aug. 4, 2024
WPTV evening weather alert Aug. 4, 2024
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was strengthening rapidly Sunday and was expected to become a hurricane as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, bringing heavy bands of rain to that state and with it the threat of devastating floods to the southeast Atlantic coast later in the week.
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured a what appears to have been a playful moment between two black bears on a remote forest trail. The footage, shared recently by Yukon Wildlife Cams, involves fairly large black bears, one of them cinnamon-colored. The…
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
CHICAGO — David Keith was a graduate student in 1991 when a volcano erupted in the Philippines, sending a cloud of ash toward the edge of space. Seventeen million tons of sulfur dioxide released from Mount Pinatubo spread across the stratosphere, reflecting some of the sun’s energy away from Earth. The result was a drop in average temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere by roughly one degree Fahrenheit in the year that followed. Today, Keith cites that event as validation of an idea that has bec
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
Tracking Debby: County-by-county power outages across South Florida
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Debby
A tropical depression making its way toward the Florida coast is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Debby Saturday before delivering heavy, flooding rainfall and dangerous storm surge to the state starting this weekend. CNN’s Allison Chinchar reports.