WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, morning of Sept. 16, 2024
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
Officials reported a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the B.C. coast Sunday afternoon
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
Eyes to the sky for the northern lights on Monday after a strong solar flare over the weekend
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the southern tip of B.C's Haida Gwaii on Sunday, followed by a series of aftershocks.According to Earthquakes Canada, the tremors were felt in Sandspit and Masset in the Haida Gwaii archipelago, parts of northern Vancouver Island including Port Hardy and Gold River, and as far as Terrace and Kitimat on B.C.'s mainland.The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii says there is no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.Victoria-based seismolo
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
Heavy rain and strong winds impact pasts of the eastern seaboard. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
Trump threatened to withhold firefighting aid to California as wildfires burned. A firefighters' union called it 'shocking.'
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
In Rolling Hills, 35 homes are set to lose gas Monday, then 51 homes are expected to lose electricity by Wednesday.
The low-pressure system moving slowly towards the Carolinas on Monday morning is expected to bring heavy rain, wind, and possible floods.
Matt Hoenig has a look at how long the sunny, warm and dry stretch continues.
STORY: The death toll in central and eastern Europe rose on Sunday (September 15), after days of torrential rain triggered flooding and burst river banks.At an emergency meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the country's first death, after a person drowned in the southwest. Tusk said about 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes, and expected many more to be forced to leave home, with more rain forecast for the next two days.It comes after officials in Romania said on Saturday that several people died and thousands of homes were damaged by flooding in the eastern part of the country.In Galati County, residents faced fast-flowing floodwaters that destroyed their homes, and killed pets and livestock."It destroyed everything, I don’t have anything left. The beds are filled (with mud), the pillows are filled, I have nowhere to sleep. Nothing, nothing, nothing."Tens of thousands of households have been left without power in the region, with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, southern Germany and parts of Austria also expected to see more heavy rain.Czech news agency CTK reported that more than 50,000 households had their electricity supply cut off, mostly in the north and northeastern areas.Forecasters warned that parts of the country could see more than a third of average annual rainfall by Sunday.The country's environment minister urged people in the worst-hit areas to prepare to leave their homes.
The normally-bustling financial hub of Shanghai was brought to a standstill on Monday as residents sheltered at home to wait out the worst of Typhoon Bebinca. The Category 1 storm, which made landfall in Shanghai on Monday morning, is the most powerful tropical cyclone to directly hit the city in more than seven decades.
The pygmy marmoset, which is the first to be born at Drusillas Park in over a decade, needs a name.
Scientists say they figured out what caused a massive nine-day vibration that offers new warnings about human-linked climate change. CNN Chief Climate Correspondent Bill Weir explains.
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a stretch of the Southeast seacoast amid the threat of heavy rain and coastal flooding from bad weather off the Carolinas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.