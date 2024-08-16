WPTV gets answers about 'misunderstanding' over Martin County school supplies
As we near the end of the first week of school, some parents in Martin County are concerned their kids don't have the supplies they need in the classroom. Last month, parents were excited to learn the Martin County School District would cover the cost of essential school supplies. But now, we are hearing from many of you, saying your kids' classrooms don't have enough of necessities. So we took your concerns to school district leaders to sort out the confusion.