WPTV meteorologist Chris Sowers is a self described 'girl dad'

A nearly 23st woman is unrecognisable after losing 10st after a break-up to get a 'revenge body'. Josie Varela, 33, was teased at school for her size and things only got worse as she grew up and was rejected in bars and on dates over her size, she says. She comfort ate to cope with rejection - and then an unhappy relationship - ordering McDonald's and Taco Bell four times a day and hiding the wrappers in her car. At her heaviest in January 2018, she was 22st 12lbs, and a size XXXXL, she was newly single. Initially motived by getting a "revenge bod" she eventually focused on getting healthy for herself.