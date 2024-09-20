WPTV speaks to drivers stuck in floodwaters at California, Savona boulevards in Port St. Lucie
The intersection of California and Savona became waterfront property on Thursday.
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins, who was killed in his chambers on Thursday, according to police. Mullins, who presided over Letcher County, was shot and killed at the Letcher County Courthouse, Kentucky State Police said. Stines has been arrested and charged with murder in the judge's death, state police said.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
Evelyn Newell, Allison Newell and Amelia Newell were found dead along with their mother, Rebecca Hughes
The couple stepped out at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles after making their red carpet-debut earlier this month
We nearly missed the royal's latest casual ensemble...
Alexa play "End Of The Road" by Boyz II Men.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.
Cher has been announced as the headliner for Victoria’s Secret’s upcoming comeback fashion show, after a six-year hiatus for the lingerie brand.
"Most residential locks I find to be cheap and fairly easy to lock pick — not really difficult to get good at them..."
The legendary country singer affectionately known as "The Gambler" resided at this suburban Atlanta home from 2019 until his death in 2020.
Canada reaches its first -10 degrees of the season more details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi turned 3 on Wednesday, but the youngster received no messages from Princess Eugenie or Sarah Ferguson...
Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank has enjoyed a holiday following the tragic Paul Foreman storyline.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' £1.5m home renovations at their Norfolk retreat Anmer Hall with George, Charlotte, and Louis confused Prince William's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth - details
Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"