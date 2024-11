CBC

The family of a 16-year-old from a small northern Ontario community, who was seriously injured when her ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her with his vehicle and then attacked her with a sword, say the past week has been a "big blur."Kaylie Smith remains in hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries, but is in stable condition."It's just like a big blur. It doesn't seem real," said Cindy Smith, Kaylie's mother.Officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Cobalt, Ont. —