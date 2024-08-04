WPTV Tropical Storm Debby Update 11 a.m. Aug 4, 2024

CBC

The flight path of the goose ended abruptly in early May on the traditional territory of the Cheezo family near the Cree community of Nemaska in northern Quebec. Cree hunter Anderson Jolly killed the bird on May 10 and immediately noticed it was wearing a GPS collar. "I was a little surprised … I've never harvested a goose with a GPS tracking device on its neck," said Jolly, from his home in Chisasibi, Que. "I looked at the collar and it had some information and an email address where you could