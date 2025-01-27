WPTV welcomes anchor Vannia Joseph
WPTV welcomes Vannia Joseph as the weekend morning anchor.
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
The mom of 14 is celebrating her youngest kids turning 16
"This might be a reason why you're single at 30 just FYI"
A man shared on TikTok how his dad prevents snow from settling on the path outside of their home
Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson has discovered a 500-year-old hidden door at his home in Herefordshire.
The 30-year-old hitmaker caused a stir on social media on Tuesday morning when he appeared to unfollow his wife on Instagram. Responding to speculation that he and the 28-year-old model had called it quits, Justin took to his Instagram Stories later in the day to clarify that he hadn't unfollowed Hailey. He explained of the mix-up in the now-deleted post, "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss (suspicious) out here." The Sorry hitmaker has also re-followed Hailey…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, three, appeared in a photograph on the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram - and her tumbling hair is so long compared to the last time she was officially photographed.
The blockbuster Mikko Rantanen/Martin Necas trade shocked the NHL. And if the Leafs can't re-sign Mitch Marner to a contract extension, he'll bring many assets back in a trade.
The youngest Jenner sister has proved just how chic a luxe leather duo can be, styling a matching coat and bralette that would be perfect for Valentine's Day. See photos
"If you have the freedom, here’s a guaranteed way to spend just an hour or less at the DMV..."
Swift and her family showed out to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they vie for a spot in the 2025 Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills almost did it. In the closing moments of the AFC title game, they had the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes. But with the game on the line, the Bills' offense folded. Their last possession of the evening was capped
Brandon Meyer landed an all-time brutal knockout Saturday at one of the biggest bareknuckle events ever. At BKFC KnuckleMania 5, Meyer (3-2) left opponent Zedekiah Montanez (0-1) sprawled out backward on the canvas looking like a starfish as the result of a massive…
Everywhere President Donald Trump looks, he sees MAGAfest Destiny—including, apparently, the NFL Playoffs. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a nail-biter on Sunday, earning them a trip to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, Trump posted what began as a nice congratulatory note—but quickly veered off into self-aggrandizement. “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback
Dottie Pepper called out the slow play issue on the PGA Tour after the final group took nearly 3 hours to play the front nine Saturday.
The drama between Christina Haack and her estranged husband Josh Hall is heating up. The HGTV star recently revealed the split is getting ugly—and litigious.
The couple stepped out in style in New York City for an 'SNL' afterparty on Jan. 25
For a brief second after Josh Allen's desperate fourth down heave hit the turf at Arrowhead Stadium, the Buffalo Bills had hope. "There is a flag,” CBS play-by-play standby Jim Nantz announced to the masses watching at home. Kevin Harlan, calling the game for Westwood…
Coronation Street stars Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash have reunited months after a heartbreaking soap storyline for their characters Billy and Paul.
King Charles was photographed looking dapper in a new portrait taken by Millie Pilkington to mark Burns Night. Find out why the picture had royal fans saying the same thing...