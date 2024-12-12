Wreckage From Plane Crash Seen Scattered Across Texas Intersection

Four people were injured after a small plane crashed onto a road and struck three vehicles at a busy intersection in Victoria, Texas, on Wednesday, December 11.

Footage from Anthony Poynor shows the wreckage of the crash scattered across the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Zac Lentz Parkway.

The Victoria Police Department said officers responded to reports of a small plane crash at the intersection shortly after 3 pm.

Police said five people were involved in the crash. Four people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries while one person was transferred to a hospital outside of town. The pilot was being evaluated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed a twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed in Victoria at about 3 pm.

In an update on Wednesday evening, police said local traffic routes had been adjusted and the Mockingbird Lane and Zac Lentz Parkway intersection would remained closed until further notice Credit: Anthony Poynor via Storyful