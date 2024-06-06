Wrestler to compete in Pan Am and World championships

Renfrew -- She’s done it again. Renfrew’s Jolie Brisco will be competing on the world stage at the Pan Am Games and the World Championships in U23 wrestling. She won the U23 World Team Qualifier on May 25 in Calgary and earned a spot on Team Canada.

Ms. Brisco will be heading to Rionegro, Colombia to compete on June 21-22 and from there she will compete at the World Championships in Albania on October 21-27. This will be the third time she has wrestled at the Worlds for Canada, having also competed in Estonia in 2019 and Russia in 2021.

Ms. Brisco won all four of her round-robin matches at the Qualifier in Calgary and brought a little piece of Renfrew with her. As the competition rules included having to wear a singlet, and not having time to get one from her current wrestling club, she donned her Renfrew Vipers Wrestling singlet for the competition. She won all four using a hip sag toss and pinning her opponent.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ms. Brisco said with a laugh. “For two of my matches, I had never wrestled the person before. In my second match, I went in blind. I hadn’t wrestled the wrestler from Hamilton before (Macy Malysick) and I had never seen her wrestle. It went 11-0; I was finally able to win with a last-minute pin.

I watched the wrestler from BC (Jade Trolland) in an earlier match and saw that she was really strong, but her technique wasn’t as good, and I was able to defeat her.”

Ms. Brisco, who attended Concordia University on a wrestling scholarship, will be graduating this year. She said she recognizes wrestling at St. Joseph’s High School in Renfrew and with the Renfrew Vipers Wrestling Club gave her opportunities she otherwise would have missed. Last year, the Upper Ottawa Valley High School Athletic Association (UOVHSAA) voted to cancel wrestling as a school sanctioned sport for the 2023-2024 school year and beyond.

“I wouldn’t have gotten this far without the Renfrew Vipers Wrestling Club and being able to compete in high school. It is really upsetting that others may not get the same opportunities because the program was cancelled,” she said.

Following the Pan Am Games and World Championships, Ms. Brisco will continue training with the Montreal Wrestling Club National Training and has her eyes on the 2028 Olympics. For those interested in watching her compete in Columbia and Albania, the matches may be available online, both live and on-demand, through the subscription based platform FloWrestling.

Meghan Cross, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader