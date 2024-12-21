Wrestler Jordynne Grace’s Dog Accidentally Gets High After Stealing Her Edibles

The athlete's pup was "acting weird," so she brought her to the emergency vet, she shared on X

Jordynne Grace was panicking and “sobbing” as she took her dog to the emergency vet — only to learn that the canine had eaten some of her edibles.

The professional wrestler and bodybuilder, 28, explained the sequence of events on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, Dec. 19, starting with a video of the pup, Piper, acting a bit unusual at the vet.

Alongside the clip, which has amassed over 20 million views, she asked her followers to read into the situation, writing, “Drove 30 minutes to the ER vet, sobbing and telling her to stay alive. Only to have the vet examine her, laugh, and tell me… well, I’ll let y’all guess 😐.”

After sharing a bit more footage of the pet — which she captioned, “Come on 😂" — Grace revealed that Piper had actually gotten high after finding and sneakily eating some of her edibles.

Replying to a GIF that said “High as a mother f-----,” the pro wrestler indicated that the commenter hit the nail on the head, simply writing: “🎯.”

Jordynne Grace/X.com Jordynne Grace's dog, Piper

The athlete also shared how exactly Piper’s experience with edibles came to be. “She broke down the doggie door, opened a sliding cabinet, pulled out everything (protein bars, condiments, ETCETERA), ate it, and was sitting on the couch acting weird when I came downstairs,” she wrote.

And, responding to a person who dubbed the dog an “icon,” she explained that she had no idea Piper had gotten into the edibles at first. “I genuinely thought she was poisoned by my sugar free ketchup because of the aspartame,” Grace admitted.

Piper is now “all good,” according to the athlete, who received some backlash on her post, including several replies expressing that the situation is “not funny” and showing concern for her pet.

“Unfortunately this hit the main stream,” Grace later replied to her post alongside several snaps of her dog. “ If you made it to this tweet, enjoy my family photos and baby Piper.”

Drove 30 minutes to the ER vet, sobbing and telling her to stay alive.



Only to have the vet examine her, laugh, and tell me… well, I’ll let y’all guess 😐 pic.twitter.com/ru7IAnOFsr — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) December 19, 2024

She didn't shy away from hitting back at heated comments.

Replying to someone who wrote, “The idea that YOU would in any way neglect or intentionally harm an animal is so offense jfc [sic],” Grace wrote, “They’re usually mad I love my dogs TOO much, it’s an unusual spin here.”

The professional wrestler also gave a direct response to a user who appeared to be poking fun at people’s criticisms that her edibles were too accessible to the dog.

“I keep my edibles in a childproof Tupperware, inside a locked jewelry box, in a small fire-safe, inside a gun cabinet, wrapped in razor wire, in a sealed room separated from the house by a 12' fence and a minefield,” the user wrote. “Anything less is animal abuse.”

“That’s what I forgot,” Grace responded sarcastically, “the minefield!! 😩.”



