Wriggling Fiddler Ray Rescued From Fishing Hook

A solo diver had her hands full recently as she tried to free a fiddler ray that she said had “taken a fisherman’s baited hook”.

Diver Jules Casey said the line had two hooks on it. One the ray had swallowed, the other could be seen hanging from its mouth. She said the line had broken, and “pinned the ray to the seabed.”

Normally, Casey said she’d “have a dive buddy to help with a rescue like this. It was quite challenging to hold her in one hand and cut her free as she was quite strong and very distressed.”

Casey’s video shows the successful rescue. “Hopefully, she’ll be ok now,” she said. Credit: Jules Casey via Storyful