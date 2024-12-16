Wright-Patt Air Force Base closes airspace for hours over drone sightings

Reuters

The military official, Vadym Sukharevskyi, did not provide any more details in his first official remarks about the existence of the weapon. "Today we can already shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km with this laser," he was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. In April, former British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said that Britain's DragonFire laser, which is expected to go into service in 2027, could potentially be used in Ukraine to counter Russian drones.