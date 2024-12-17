Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's airspace shut down due to unidentified drones
Safety concerns are rising after unidentified drones shut Wright Patterson Air Force Base's airspace down late Friday.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas offered a possible explanation for the recent uptick of drone encounters along the Eastern Seaboard—particularly in the skies above New Jersey—which have prompted concern among residents and lawmakers. Reports of drone sightings across New Jersey and neighboring states, he said Sunday, may be the result of a rule change by the Federal Aviation Administration. “In September of 2023, the Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, changed the rules so t
Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of pushing Russia to its "red lines" - situations it has publicly made clear it will not tolerate - and said Moscow had been forced to respond. Putin told a meeting of defence officials that Russia was watching the U.S. development and potential deployment of short and medium-range missiles with concern. He said Russia would lift all of its own voluntary restrictions on the deployment of its own missiles if the U.S. went ahead and deployed such missiles.
Chrystia Freeland's resignation as finance minister and deputy prime minister sent shock waves through Ottawa on Monday."Chrystia Freeland is a good friend, someone I work with very closely … This news has hit me really hard," Transport Minister and Treasury Board President Anita Anand said on her way into a cabinet meeting.Freeland announced her resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she posted to social media. In that letter, Freeland said Trudeau told her last w
The Russians have been permanently based here since 2017, propping up the Assad regime and overseeing the war against their many opponents. For now, though, what we do know, is that Russian convoys are withdrawing from bases across Syria and are heading for the Mediterranean Coast. On a dusty road near the main Russian entrance to Hmeimim air base near Latakia, I could see a convoy of Russian military vehicles trundling their way past the Russian-named shops.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.
It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.
Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”
President-elect Donald Trump’s frequent calls for new tariffs on foreign goods may have overshadowed another massive trade-related pledge he made about a month before the November election: renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The London-born wife of deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad is believed to have joined her husband and fled to Moscow.
A federal appeals court judge has withdrawn his intention to retire, depriving President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to make an influential circuit court nomination and enraging Senate Republicans.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at the weekend that Russia was using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults in Kursk region in southern Russia. On Monday, he posted a video which he said showed Russian soldiers attempting to conceal the identities of dead North Korean servicemen by burning their faces.
“Putin understands that, in the world of tomorrow, Russia will be a territorial giant and population dwarf.”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove
Russia has begun withdrawing a large amount of military equipment and troops from Syria following the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, according to two US officials and a western official familiar with the intelligence.
The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump joined SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son to announce plans by the Japanese company to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.
As one southern Alberta community welcomes the crackdown on border security unveiled Thursday by Premier Danielle Smith, some experts question the need for the investment.Randy Bullock is the reeve of Cardston County, which sits on the 298-kilometre border Alberta shares with Montana. He said a two-kilometre-deep border zone that will be policed by the province's new Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) is an important announcement."We need to be proactive and have safe measures in place to protect fr
Twelve Western countries have agreed measures to "disrupt and deter" Russia's so-called shadow fleet of vessels in order to prevent sanctions breaches and increase the cost to Moscow of the war in Ukraine, Estonia's government said on Monday. The measures were agreed by Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, the five Nordic nations and the three Baltic states, said Estonia, where leaders of the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force were due to meet on Tuesday.
A man who was filmed by CNN being released by rebels from a Damascus jail was a former intelligence officer with the deposed Syrian regime, according to local residents, and not an ordinary citizen who had been imprisoned, as he had claimed.