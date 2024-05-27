Novel-writing for beginners: A masterclass with Ross Raisin

There's an aura of mystique that surrounds the notion of being 'a writer', with publishing a novel often regarded as the pinnacle of success. However, this allure can make the dream feel unattainable, becoming a barrier that stifles writerly ambitions before they have a chance to take root and grow.

This two hour masterclass with the acclaimed novelist Ross Raisin will help you overcome these doubts and allow you to put your idea into action.

What will you learn?

This masterclass is for anybody who feels a yearning to put a novel idea to paper – but just needs an encouraging nudge to get started. Through an informal combination of advice, discussion, reading of short examples of texts, and writing experimental morsels of your own, you’ll come away feeling fearless about what you can achieve long after the course ends.

Who is it taught by?

Ross Raisin is an award-winning author, RSL fellow, and teaches creative writing in workshops, schools, and universities, including on the acclaimed Goldsmiths MA. He is the author of four novels: A Hunger (2022), A Natural (2017), Waterline (2011), and God’s Own Country (2008), and the creative writing guide Read This if you Want to Become a Great Writer (2018).

Why should you attend?

If you have an idea for a novel, or simply the itch to write, and don’t know how to get started, this practical workshop will give you the tools and the confidence you need to tackle the first stretch.

Details

Date: Monday 8th July 2024

Time: 7-9pm BST

Location: Online masterclass A catch-up recording will be available for two weeks after the class.

Price: £75 plus £1.90 booking fee (newsletter subscribers pay no booking fees)

