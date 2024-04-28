WRTV News at 11 | April 27, 2024

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were having an animated discussion on the bench. William Nylander was caught by cameras muttering to himself during the second-period exchange. Marner then took off his gloves and slammed them on the ground. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 in a game they desperately needed Saturday. The angst from Toronto's offensive stars — players accustomed to having their way in attack — would only grow. Now the season hangs in the balance. Brad Marchand became the Br