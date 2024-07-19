WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich Gets 16 Years After ‘Sham’ Spy Trial

CBC

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Duquette in April in Saskatoon.Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch both appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday. Both will return to court next week.Police are seeking a third suspect, Kendell Ameech.Police were called to a house at 3206 33rd St. on April 13 when a neighbour noticed a door open. Inside, they discovered Duquette's body. The 24-year-old had been shot.Duquette's mom and siblings were in court Thurs