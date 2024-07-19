WSJ’s Evan Gershkovich Gets 16 Years After ‘Sham’ Spy Trial
A court in Russia sentenced American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a maximum security penal colony on Friday.
The sentence was the culmination of a closed-door trial over espionage charges. The Journal has vehemently denied the allegations against Gershkovich and described the legal proceedings as a “shameful sham,” while the U.S. State Department considers the journalist “wrongfully detained.”
Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.
Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.