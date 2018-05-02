WWE Backlash 2018 Card: Every Confirmed Match for May 6

Backlash is WWE’s first cross-brand pay-per-view since the Draft in 2016 and some matches on the card will have Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live squaring off.

The next WWE event will air live on May 6 from the Prudential Center in New Jersey with almost every title being defended alongside some matches that will further ongoing storylines. There are eight confirmed matches for Backlash including five championship matches.

Here’s every match on the Backlash card with a brief summary of the story behind each feud.

braun strowman bobby lashley vs kevin owens sami zayn backlash More

WWE

BRAUN STROWMAN AND BOBBY LASHLEY VS KEVIN OWENS AND SAMI ZAYN

This match was tacked on during the RAW go-home show. Braun Strowman has terrorized Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn since the duo returned to Monday Nights after the Superstar Shakeup.

Their latest meeting was during a six-man tag match where Strowman teamed-up with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley to face Sami, Kevin and Jinder Mahal. This match is mostly on the card to include Strowman, currently the most popular WWE Superstar, and give the crowd someone they want to cheer.

daniel bryan vs big cass backlash More

WWE

DANIEL BRYAN VS BIG CASS

Daniel Bryan’s match with a returning Big Cass will be the formerly injured SmackDown GM’s first one-on-one match since his return to in-ring competition before WrestleMania 34. Big Cass feels his own return from injury was overshadowed by the Daniel Bryan news and wants to take his frustrations out on the leader of the “Yes!” movement.

seth rollins vs miz More

WWE

SETH ROLLINS VS THE MIZ - INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

The Miz enacts his rematch clause after losing his IC Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34. If Miz gets back his belt, he’ll not only bring it to SmackDown Live but he will tie Chris Jericho’s record for most IC title reigns.

Seth Rollins looks to continue his reign as IC Champion and the Superstar with the top belt on Monday Night RAW.

nia jax vs alexa bliss backlash More

WWE

NIA JAX VS ALEXA BLISS - RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Nia Jax defends her RAW Women’s Championship for the first time against her former best friend, Alexa Bliss. Bliss has campaigned the last few weeks against Jax, calling her a bully and playing the victim.

jeff hardy vs randy orton backlash More

WWE

JEFF HARDY VS RANDY ORTON - US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

