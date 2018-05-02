WWE Backlash 2018 Card: Every Confirmed Match for May 6

Backlash is WWE’s first cross-brand pay-per-view since the Draft in 2016 and some matches on the card will have Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live squaring off.
The next WWE event will air live on May 6 from the Prudential Center in New Jersey with almost every title being defended alongside some matches that will further ongoing storylines. There are eight confirmed matches for Backlash including five championship matches.
Here’s every match on the Backlash card with a brief summary of the story behind each feud.
BRAUN STROWMAN AND BOBBY LASHLEY VS KEVIN OWENS AND SAMI ZAYN
This match was tacked on during the RAW go-home show. Braun Strowman has terrorized Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn since the duo returned to Monday Nights after the Superstar Shakeup.
Their latest meeting was during a six-man tag match where Strowman teamed-up with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley to face Sami, Kevin and Jinder Mahal. This match is mostly on the card to include Strowman, currently the most popular WWE Superstar, and give the crowd someone they want to cheer.
DANIEL BRYAN VS BIG CASS
Daniel Bryan’s match with a returning Big Cass will be the formerly injured SmackDown GM’s first one-on-one match since his return to in-ring competition before WrestleMania 34. Big Cass feels his own return from injury was overshadowed by the Daniel Bryan news and wants to take his frustrations out on the leader of the “Yes!” movement.
SETH ROLLINS VS THE MIZ - INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
The Miz enacts his rematch clause after losing his IC Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34. If Miz gets back his belt, he’ll not only bring it to SmackDown Live but he will tie Chris Jericho’s record for most IC title reigns.
Seth Rollins looks to continue his reign as IC Champion and the Superstar with the top belt on Monday Night RAW.
NIA JAX VS ALEXA BLISS - RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Nia Jax defends her RAW Women’s Championship for the first time against her former best friend, Alexa Bliss. Bliss has campaigned the last few weeks against Jax, calling her a bully and playing the victim.
JEFF HARDY VS RANDY ORTON - US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Jeff Hardy captured the U.S. Championship on the first night of the Superstar Shakeup, defeating Jinder Mahal. After successfully defending the belt against Mahal at Greatest Royal Rumble, former champ Randy Orton is enacting his rematch clause to try and get his belt title back.
CARMELLA VS CHARLOTTE FLAIR - SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Following Charlotte’s historic victory over Asuka at WrestleMania 34, Carmella shocked the WWE Universe by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.
The Princess of Staten Island is forced to defend it for the first time against Charlotte at Backlash but will she have friends at her side? Or will Charlotte use her size and in-ring acumen to regain the title?
ROMAN REIGNS VS SAMOA JOE
The story here is Roman Reigns is on a losing streak. Reigns lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 and at Greatest Royal Rumble and now Samoa Joe wants to continue the Big Dog’s descent into obscurity by defeating him at Backlash.
Roman has some history with Samoa Joe, but will he be able to right the ship against him?
AJ STYLES VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA - WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH (NO DQ)
The Styles and Nakamura feud enters its third chapter as the two former friends-now-bitter-enemies continue their fight for the WWE Championship. Styles defeated Shinsuke at WrestleMania 34 to retain his title but in the process caused Nakamura to turn heel who has since made AJ’s life on SmackDown Live a living hell.
The two brawled at Greatest Royal Rumble to a double countout and now SD Live General Manager Paige put the No Disqualification stipulation to make sure a victor is decided at Backlash. Is it Nakamura’s time to become champion?
What do you think of the Backlash card? Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments section below.
