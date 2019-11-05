WWE is officially launching its Fox Sports studio show tonight on FS1, and the “Backstage” roster just grew by one Ryan Satin.

Satin, a former on-camera TMZ personality and the editor-in-chief of Pro Wrestling Sheet, will serve as the cable show’s “insider” correspondent, coming on to break news when applicable. Collider bought Pro Wrestling Sheet last year.

A spokesman for Fox Sports and Satin both confirmed the hiring for TheWrap. The news was first posted by The Big Lead.

Also Read: WWE's Saudi Arabia-Forced 'SmackDown' Scramble Pays Off: Ratings Grow 14% From Last Fox Episode

“WWE Backstage” came about as an extension of Fox Sports’ five-year, $1 billion deal to bring WWE’s “SmackDown” brand to the Fox broadcast network.

“Backstage” is hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Booker T. The two are joined weekly by a rotating cast of guests, which includes current and former WWE Superstars.

The hour-long “Backstage,” which is shot on the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles, airs Tuesday nights at 11/10c on FS1.

Read original story WWE’s ‘Backstage’ on FS1 Hires Ryan Satin as Correspondent At TheWrap