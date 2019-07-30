WWE’s The Big Show Is Getting His Own Netflix Family Sitcom

WWE Superstar The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) is getting his own live-action multi-camera family sitcom, called “The Big Show Show,” on Netflix. This one won’t be too much of a stretch for the wrestler-turned-actor, whose credits also include Syfy’s “Happy” and movies “The Waterboy” and “MacGruber” — he’s playing himself for Netflix. Here’s the logline: When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention. Also Read: Vince McMahon: WWE Content Will Stay 'PG,' Won't Revert to the Attitude Era's 'Gory Crap' In addition to Wight, the sitcom will star Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant. “The Big Show Show” is executive produced by Josh Bycel, Jason Berger, Susan Levison and Richard Lowell. Bycel and Berger are showrunners. Production is set to begin on the 10-episode half-hour comedy series on Aug. 9 in Los Angeles. Show’s show is the latest collaboration between Netflix and WWE Studios. In June, the two announced they were (tag-)teaming up on feature film...