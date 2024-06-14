WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Time, how to watch, match card and more

Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase after the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Get ready for another raucous European WWE crowd.

WWE is heading across the pond again and is bringing back Clash at the Castle, this time hosting the event in Scotland in what is expected to be another loud audience. The first premium live event ever to be held in the country will have five matches taking place Saturday, all of them for championship titles.

Headlining the event will be the rematch of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, except this time it will be an "I Quit" match. Scotland-native Drew McIntyre also will go after the World Heavyweight Championship again when he takes on champion Damian Priest.

Here's what to know for 2024 Clash at the Castle:

When is Clash at the Castle 2024?

Clash at the Castle 2024 will be Saturday, June 15 at 2 p.m. ET. The event will begin at 7 p.m. local time.

Say his name: Will viral star How Joe Hendry make a WWE appearance in Scotland?

Where is Clash at the Castle 2024?

Clash at the Castle will take place in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be held in the OVO Hydro.

How to watch Clash at the Castle 2024

The event can be streamed on Peacock, but you must have their premium or premium-plus subscription to watch. Internationally, it will be available on WWE Network.

Clash at the Castle 2024 match card

Matches not in order

"I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Women's Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven.

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable.

Triple threat match for the Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWE Clash at the Castle 2024: Time, how to stream and match card