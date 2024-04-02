WWE: Clash at the Castle to come live from Glasgow

WWE will host its first ever premium live wrestling event from Scotland in the summer.

Clash at the Castle will take place at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on 15 June.

The show, last hosted in front of 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in 2022, will see some of the world's biggest stars including Ayr-born Drew McIntyre appear.

SmackDown will also be broadcast from the 14,000-seat arena the day before on 14 June.

Fans can register their interest for tickets ahead of sales starting.

It comes as WWE prepares for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this weekend.

President Nick Khan said: "We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash at the Castle to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June.

"The world will see that this is one of the UK's best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet."

WWE last hosted a taping of its long-running weekly Monday Night Raw programme from the Hydro in November 2016.

Since then, the company has hosted live events in Glasgow and Aberdeen, but none have been broadcast to a global audience.

McIntyre will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday,

The show could also feature the likes of Scottish stars Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.