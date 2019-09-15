WWE Draft Set For Fox’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ And USA Network’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

Click here to read the full article.

The destiny of WWE’s superstars will be determined during a two-night draft taking place live on Friday Night SmackDown on October 11 at 8 pm ET on the Fox broadcast network and Monday Night Raw on October 14 at 8 pm ET on USA Network.

On both nights of the draft, superstars from Raw and SmackDown will appear along with personalities from Fox and NBCUniversal programming who will announce select picks from each brand. The draft will determine the superstars that compete for Raw and SmackDown, which feature distinct casts, unique storylines, and dedicated writing teams.

Friday Night SmackDown on October 11 will emanate from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while Monday Night Raw on October 14 will take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Raw and SmackDown are the #1 and #2 longest-running weekly episodic television shows in U.S. primetime history. The programs claim to have aired more original episodes than The Simpsons, Gunsmoke, Lassie and Monday Night Football.

Raw will continue airing on USA Network, while SmackDown moves to Fox beginning Friday, October 4.

