WWE Superstar Elias (real name Jeffrey Sciullo) has been injured and will no longer compete in the “King of the Ring” semifinals on Tuesday’s “SmackDown Live.” He was set to battle Chad Gable for the right to face Baron Corbin in the tournament’s final at Sunday’s “Clash of Champions” pay-per-view.

“Due to an injury, Elias will not compete in his scheduled King of the Ring semifinal match against Chad Gable,” the wrestling promotion said in an article published to its website Tuesday. “Stay with WWE Digital platforms and watch ‘SmackDown Live’ tonight on USA Network at 8/7c for further updates as the situation develops.”

An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the “SmackDown” creative team has known about Elias’ injury for a while and he was not hurt today. But his planned faceoff with Gable on tonight’s show was still being advertised as recently as Monday night on “Raw.”

Also Read: Inside WWE's 'SmackDown' and 'Raw' Creative Team Shakeup (Exclusive)

Elias earned his way to the semifinals by first defeating Kevin Owens and later beating Ali. Both wins came via pinfall.

“SmackDown Live” airs Tuesdays on USA Network, starting at 8/7c. “Raw” airs Mondays on USA, also starting at 8/7c. Next month, “SmackDown” will shift to Fridays on the Fox broadcast network, a move first reported by TheWrap.

“Clash of Champions” will stream live on WWE Network this Sunday starting at 7/6c.

Read original story WWE’s Elias Injured, Out of Tuesday’s ‘King of the Ring’ Semifinals on ‘SmackDown Live’ At TheWrap