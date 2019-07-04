WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

It may not have been the greatest PPV of all time, but the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds at least shook off the cobwebs from WWE Super ShowDown and got us back on track.

Next up is WWE Extreme Rules 2019, which is likely the last PPV before the Heyman/Bischoff takeover of WWETV, which could see the explosive blowoff to some long-running feuds.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 takes place on Sunday, July 14 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight into Monday, July 15 in the UK) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

WWE Universal Championship and WWE Raw Women's Championship: Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans [Extreme Rules Winners Take All Match]

After somewhat limp feuds between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans, we've now got... a feud between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch AND Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The biggest problem to date has been that despite picking up the odd qualifying win here and there, it doesn't feel as though Corbin or Evans have really earned a shot at the biggest titles in the WWE at this moment in time, let alone their third or fourth attempt.

And while the Reality Era dictates that real-life relationships will inevitably become intertwined in WWETV (and PPV), we'd be lying if we said that the on-screen team-up of Bex and Seth doesn't feel a little awkward and voyeuristic.

All that said, we can't complain too much about seeing Rollins and Lynch in action together: two of the best in the world joining forces to put down two bigmouths who don't know when they're beaten.

Here's hoping this one is done with after this, and that the champs can look ahead to other challenges apart.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has never been afraid to let her friends do her dirty work for her, and with Nia Jax currently on the shelf, she's looked towards recent NXT graduate Nikki Cross for support.

We say "support", but poor Nikki has been taken advantage of horribly by Alexa, and not only have all her efforts only really benefited Little Miss Bliss, she doesn't even seem to realise this.