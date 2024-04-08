WWE Fans Delight as the Undertaker Makes Surprise Return at WrestleMania40

Wrestling fans screamed in delirious recognition when the bell tolled for the Undertaker at WrestleMania 40, with the Deadman coming out of retirement to chokeslam the Rock.

The Undertaker has rarely appeared since retiring in 2020. He, the Rock and several other WWE stars appeared during the final bout between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes defeated Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Credit: Jason Fanelli via Storyful