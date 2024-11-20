WWE fans react to Trump picking ‘totally unqualified’ Linda McMahon as education secretary

Donald Trump has nominated Linda McMahon, the ex-wife of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, as his education secretary for his next administration, a move which has baffled wrestling fans.

Trump’s shock victory over Kamala Harris in the US election has seen the Republican make a string of controversial appointments to his new cabinet, including Marco Rubio, Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth.

Trump announced Tuesday night that McMahon, his transition co-chair and former Small Business Administration head, would take up the post.

“For the past four years, as the Chair of the Board at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent Education, regardless of zip code or income,” Trump said in a statement.

“As Secretary of Education, Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America, and empower parents to make the best Education decisions for their families.”

McMahon, 76, is perhaps best known to many for her role in WWE where she worked as president and CEO from 1980 to 2009, alongside her ex-husband Vince. The Washington Post reports that the pair are currently separated.

During her time with WWE, Linda was a frequent on screen figure and was featured in many storylines, often with Vince and their children, Shane and Stephanie.

Although she never had a match, Linda did sometimes get physical in the ring, taking big moves from the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kane, the latter of which is now the mayor of Knox County under his real name, Glenn Jacobs.

Meet Trump’s new Secretary of Education nominee Linda McMahon pic.twitter.com/5IAWechZ6w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 20, 2024

Responding to the nomination, WWE fans have been sharing jokes and clips about McMahon’s time in the wrestling company to illustrate just how bizarre her career has been.

“Fun Fact: Linda McMahon will be the first Secretary of Education to survive a Stone Cold Stunner,” joked one fan.

Another person added: “Linda McMahon was terrible at taking the Stone Cold Stunner and for this reason I believe she is totally unqualified to be Education secretary.”

A third said: “Linda McMahon to become the first Secretary of Education to have been a playable character in WWF No Mercy for the Nintendo 64.”

Donald Trump speaks with Ivanka Trump and SBA Administrator Linda McMahon (L) during an event with small businesses at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2017 (AFP via Getty Images)

Vince McMahon is currently facing serious accusations of sexual misconduct and human trafficking from a former employee named Janel Grant, who claims that McMahon raped her and coerced her into sexual acts with other men, from 2019 until 2022.

Another lawsuit, that also involves Linda, alleges that Melvin Phillips, who died in 2012, would target young men from disadvantaged backgrounds and hire them as “ring boys” to help with the preparations for wrestling matches. Phillips would then assault them in his dressing room, hotels and even in the wrestlers’ locker room, according to the complaint, which was filed on behalf of five men.