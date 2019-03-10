WWE Fastlane 2019 preview: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

Royal Rumble 2019 officially put us on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and Elimination Chamber nudged us a little further along the line, and now it's time for the last PPV stop before the big one: Fastlane 2019.



While it's certainly possible for titles to move on WWETV in the last few weeks before WrestleMania, it's also pretty unlikely, so now's the biggest chance for some significant changes before we get to New Jersey.

WWE Fastlane 2019 takes place on Sunday, March 10 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight on Sunday, March 10 into Monday, March 11 in the UK) at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

There'll be an hour Kick-Off show starting an hour earlier at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK), and here is everything you need to know.

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Fastlane 2019?

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens

Photo credit: WWE More

Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston was the feud we never knew we wanted, but then we absolutely needed. From nowhere in the week before Elimination Chamber, #KofiMania was running WILD.

Kofi's defeat in the Chamber was bookended by him pinning Daniel Bryan on SmackDown twice, and he absolutely earned the title shot he originally had.



But then Vince McMahon got involved and on Kevin Owens's returned hot-shotted KO right into the title picture at the expense of The New Day veteran.

To say we're disappointed is an understatement. And while we can't see this being the end of the road for KofiMania (what price a title match at Mania itself?), we have to deal with what's in front of us.

That's The New Daniel Bryan vs The Returning Kevin Owens.

While KO is looking fighting fit (as ever) on his comeback, we figure he'll have just too much ring rustiness to overcome Daniel Bryan (and his lackey Rowan, who never leaves his side).



So, we'll go for D-Bry, but this isn't the last you'll be hearing of #KofiMania.

PREDICTION: Daniel Bryan

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose

The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship has rather unfairly gone from the hottest battle in the WWE to playing second fiddle on its own show.

As Becky Lynch (and then, per Vince) Charlotte Flair target Raw's Ronda Rousey, Asuka is left holding the fort on the Blue Brand without getting much attention for it.

Well, she's got some attention now, in the form of ex-Absolution (and ex-Tough Enough) star Mandy Rose, who clawed her way into contention with a big win over the champ.

And, despite Asuka having the edge when it comes to strength and experience, this isn't going to be a cakewalk.

With Sonya Deville likely to be by Mandy's side and Asuka at risk of over-complacency, this one will be a lot tighter than many may think.

All that said, we think that the Empress of Tomorrow will have just about enough in the tank to see off this challenge, but she needs to be very, very careful.

PREDICTION: Asuka

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Boss 'N' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) (c) vs Nia Jax and Tamina

Photo credit: WWE More