WWE gets first full-time female commentator on Raw

From Digital Spy

WWE has announced a groundbreaking decision by promoting Renee Young to become its first-ever full-time female commentator on Monday Night Raw.





Young filled in for colleague Jonathan Coachman last month on the USA Network's flagship WWE show, and now will be taking over for him on Raw full-time beginning tonight (September 10).

Coachman (aka The Coach) remains with the WWE and will now move to anchoring the pre-show for the monthly pay-per-view events. This big news was announced by WWE executive Stephanie McMahon.





I am so proud of @ReneeYoungWWE for becoming the first ever female commentator on #RAW! #YouDeserveIt! I can’t wait to hear her perspective every Monday Night! #Evolution pic.twitter.com/KAkxAvSPVm - Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 10, 2018





"I am so proud of @ReneeYoungWWE for becoming the first ever female commentator on #RAW! #YouDeserveIt," she tweeted. "I can't wait to hear her perspective every Monday Night! #Evolution."

Young also tweeted on Monday to thank the WWE universe and the powers that be within the company for rewarding her dedication to the WWE by promoting her to join Michael Cole and Corey on a full-time basis.





I am so so so insanely excited about this! To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others) ❤️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/fOKRKlheHE - Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 10, 2018





"I am so so so insanely excited about this," she wrote. "To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others)."

This history-making on-air change for the WWE comes on the heels of the company announcing a pay-per-view event devoted entirely to its female roster called Evolution, which will air on October 28 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8pm ET on the USA Network in the US.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)