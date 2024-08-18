WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle meets with fans at Chukchansi Park. ‘It’s all worth it’

Pro wrestling fans flocked to Chukchansi Park to meet with a WWE Hall of Famer Saturday night.

That would be Kurt Angle, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics with a broken neck.

His success at the Olympics led him to a long career with WWE where he won multiple titles.

Fans took note of Angle’s appearance at Chukchansi Park where a long line was formed on the concourse to the Estrella Jalisco patio during the Fresno Grizzlies game against the Modesto Nuts.

One of the fans that met with Angle and had his merchandise autographed was Gabriel Burciaga of Fresno.

He said he couldn’t miss the opportunity to meet with Angle.

“Had to,’ he said. “Had to take advantage of the opportunity to get an autograph and a picture. It’s all worth it.”

Burciaga had his action figure signed.

“Gave his flowers for coming to Fresno,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to meet him and he’s a very nice guy.”

Arrow Gama and his son Isaac also met with Angle.

Game walked up to Angle and talked with him for a few and had his wrestling belts autographed.

“He’s had an illustrious career in WWE and TNA,” he said. “I just thanked him for how much he’s done.”

Isaac said Angle wished him well in school.

Angle wrestled his last WWE match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that year in 2017.

Angle is no stranger to Fresno as he wrestled at Selland Arena and the Save Mart Center numerous times.

Fans wait their turn to meet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024.