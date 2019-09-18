WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

After Clash of Champions and the revived King of the Ring tournament comes the first pay-per-view since SmackDown Live moved from USA to Fox: It's time for Hell in a Cell 2019

The 11th HIAC PPV has a lot to live up to, with 40 previous Hell in a Cell matches there on the WWE Network for comparison.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 takes place on Sunday, October 6 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight into Monday, September 16 in the UK) at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.



A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019?

WWE Raw Women's Champion: Becky Lynch (c) vs Sasha Banks [Hell in a Cell Match]





WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt







RUMOURED MATCHES

Erick Rowan and Luke Harper vs Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Ali

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss (c) vs The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar

What date and start time is WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 in the UK?



WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Sunday, October 6 into Monday, October 7.

A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm on Sunday, October 6.

What date and start time is WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 in the US?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 takes place on Sunday, October 6 with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.

A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

How do I watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2019?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California (tickets available now), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.

How do I watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

