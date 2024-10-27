WWE Legend Ric Flair’s Stepson Sebastian Kidder Dies by Suicide at 24

TMZ reports that the musician, the son of Flair's ex Wendy Barlow, died in the family’s home on Oct. 26

Wrestling legend Ric Flair's stepson Sebastian Kidder has died. He was 24.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Flair's ex partner and Kidder’s mother, Wendy Barlow, confirmed to TMZ that her son, an up-and-coming musician, had died by suicide on Oct. 26.



"I am devastated and shocked,” Barlow told the outlet. "This is an epidemic with your young men and mental health."

TMZ reported that Kidder died Saturday afternoon from a gunshot wound at the family's home in Georgia. Police are currently investigating the matter, the outlet added.

Kidder shared his final post to social media on Saturday shortly before his death. In a set of photos shared to Instagram, he could be seen holding a guitar as he sat in what looked to be a recording studio, with purple lighting filling the room.

Flair, 75, the former WWE star who was in a relationship with Barlow for more than 13 years before they split in September, has yet to comment on his stepson's death publicly.

Kidder was a musician and actor who released his debut album, Under The Moon, under the name Sebastian. He also appeared in a number of TV and film projects over the years, including independent movies and a guest role on The Walking Dead as a child.

Speaking with Good Day Atlanta in June, Kidder opened up about being inspired by Aerosmith, Maroon 5 and Michael Jackson as a kid before beginning to write his own music.

"I fell in love with it, and here I am," he said of his artistic pursuits.. "I think it comes down to a unique work ethic. ... You have to really have that drive. I hate to say it, but this has gotta be your one aim. You have to let go of everything else and make this your whole world."

Flair and Barlow have been candid about their support for Kidder. The WWE alum posted a clip of his stepson's debut music video to Instagram when it was released in June, sharing his excitement about the new album.

"Congratulations @sebastianonthemic On The Release Of Your First Music Video," the wrestler wrote at the time.

Barlow shared a similar sentiment on his 24th birthday in July, writing in a heartfelt Instagram post: "I hope everyone will give the gift of listening to my son @sebastianonthemic music on his Birthday 😊."

"I am so Proud of him following his Dreams," she wrote in part. "It’s not easy opening yourself up to the World."

Barlow is also mom to three daughters, while Flair and ex-wife Leslie Goodman are also parents to son David and daughter Megan. Flair also shares daughter Charlotte with ex-wife Elizabeth Harrell. He and Harrell are also parents to late son Reid, who died in 2013.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



