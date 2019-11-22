WWE legend Steve Austin calls the Undertaker 'the best character in the history of the business'
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is synonymous with professional wrestling. The six-time WWE champion is considered one of the greatest — if not the greatest — grapplers ever to perform. Now retired, Austin has a new endeavor, "The Broken Skull Sessions." It's a more formal version of the podcast he launched six years ago. For its launch, Austin interviewed Mark Calaway, better known to wrestling fans as the Undertaker.