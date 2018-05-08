WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results: Backlash 2018 Fallout

The Monday Night RAW after a pay-per-view is normally a time for fresh feuds. The fallout from Backlash will be felt on the May 7 episode as the WWE heads into Money in the Bank in June.

According to WWE.com, the question whether Roman Reigns should challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is posed on the company’s site. After his victory against Samoa Joe in the main event of Backlash, Reigns seems poised to challenge for the title again, but WWE says challengers like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley may be vying for the same spot.

Speaking of title opportunities, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view announced at Backlash and means WWE Superstars will be vying to get into the match. The Miz announced himself in the match on the Backlash post-show, and this episode of RAW may confirm others into both the men’s and women’s matches.

Here Are The Live WWE Raw Results For May 7

Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.

Opening Segment

Kurt Angle comes out to announce that there will be two Money in the Bank matches (one for the women, one for the men). On this episode, there will be two qualifying triple threat matches.

The Women's Triple Threat is between Ember Moon, Ruby Riott and Sasha Banks.

The Men's Triple Threat features Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

Braun Strowman comes out to say that he deserves a spot in the MITB match and Angle agrees, but then Kevin Owens interrupts.

KO says he deserves to be in the match: Strowman pinnned the wrong man at Backlash, KO and Sami should have won, and Owens is more deserving that Braun. KO reminds Angle that Stephanie McMahon is watching, so he should make the right decision.

Angle says that before he was interrupted he was going to put Strowman in a qualifying match and since Owens came out, KO will be his opponent.





Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens - MITB Qualifying Match

Strowman wins via pinfall after a Running Powerslam.

Backstage

Goldust goes into Kurt Angle's office to ask for a spot in a qualifying match.

Jinder Mahal comes in after and asks why he's not in the qualifying match. Angle says Jinder hasn't won a match since he got to RAW, but he'll consider him if he can beat Chad Gable.

The Revival/Baron Corbin vs No Way Jose/Titus Worldwide

Corbin pins No Way Jose after an End of Days.

Sasha Banks vs Ember Moon vs Ruby Riott - MITB Qualifying Match

Ember Moon pins Ruby Riott after an Eclipse.

Bayley came out to help Sasha from the Riott Squad during the match.

Bobby Lashley Interview





Backstage

Sami tells KO that there's a cloud following them wherever they go. Sami apologizes for slapping Owens at Backlash and asks if he will have his back for his Triple Threat match later in the evening. Owens says he will and walks off.

Jinder Mahal vs Chad Gable

Mahal defeats Gable via pinfall after a Khallas.

After the match, Sunil Singh gets in Gable's face and Chad pushes him, causing Jinder to beat him down.

Backstage

Zack Ryder comes into Kurt's office, asking to be added to the Triple Threat match.

Jinder, fresh off his victory against Gable, asks to be added to the match later and Kurt declines.





Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre vs Heath Slater/Rhyno

McIntyre pins Slater after a Claymore/Zig Zag combination.

Elias vs Bobby Roode

Roode defeats Elias via pinfall after a Glorious DDT.

Roode hopes his victory earns him a MITB Qualifying match.

Seth Rollins Promo

Rollins praises the Miz for pushing him to the limits, but is happy to be the WWE Universe's IC Champion.

Seth says he wants to be a fighting champion puts out an open challenge.

Mojo Rawley comes out and accepts the challenge.

Seth Rollins vs Mojo Rawley - Intercontinental Championship Match

Rollins wins via pinfall after a Stomp.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt vs The Miztourage

Hardy pins Curtis Axel after a double Sister Abigail.

Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn - MITB Qualifying Match

Balor pins Zayn after a Coup de Grace.

Jinder Mahal trips Roman allowing for Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick to take him out.

