WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results: More Money in the Bank Qualifiers

For the next several weeks, all WWE programming will build to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June. The May 14 edition of Monday Night RAW will have two confirmed matches to determine who will represent RAW in the men and women’s ladder matches.

The first match will pit No Way Jose, Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin against each other. Jose and Corbin are the midst of a feud because Baron doesn’t like other WWE Superstars having fun. Roode is coming off a victory over Elias and looks to make a name for himself after being switched over from SmackDown Live.

On the women’s side, Mickie James, Bayley and former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will compete to join Ember Moon and Charlotte in the MITB ladder match in June.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to again defend his Intercontinental Championship, this time against Kevin Owens. Will Rollins be able to remain the top champion on Monday Nights or will KO capture another title?

Live WWE Raw Results for May 14

Note: The results are still being compiled. We’ll update as matches conclude.

Opening Segment

Roman says he was robbed by Jinder Mahal and calls him out.

Kurt Angle appears instead and says that Mahal won't be coming. Angle received a call over the weekend and was told that Mahal should be in a MITB and will face Bobby Lashley and Elias tonight.

Roman says he should be added so he can beat Jinder and qualify for the MITB.

Angle tells Roman that WWE won't give him another opportunity, but Reigns says that he will do what he has to do. He walks to the back.

Backstage, Roman asks around for Jinder. The get into a fight, which spills back to the stage. However, security separates the two and Roman is sent to the back.





Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens - Intercontinental Championship Match

Rollins pins Owens after a Stomp.

Recap of the Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax confrontation





Backstage Segment

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel enter Kurt's office and ask for a tag team championship match.

Kurt points out that they haven't won a match as a tag team and denies their request, but will put them in a match later tonight.

No Way Jose vs Bobby Roode vs Baron Corbin - Money in the Bank Qualifying Match

Roode pins Jose after a Glorious DDT.

Backstage

Kevin Owens asks Kurt for a rematch against Seth Rollins.

Owens says he's going to call Stephanie, since Kurt won't give him the rematch.

Angle goes into the trainer's room where Jinder says to postpone the qualifying match. Kurt says he can't and that this match is "best for business."

The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) vs Breezango

Bo Dallas pins Fandango after a combination neck breaker.

After the match, Axel and Dallas call out Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Sasha Banks/Natalya/Ember Moon vs Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sara Logan)

Natalya makes Morgan tap out with the Sharpshooter.

The Revival vs Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

Hardy/Wyatt win via pinfall after a Kiss of Deletion

Sami Zayne Promo

Zayne runs down Bobby Lashley for coming back on the same night as he and Kevin Owens returned to RAW.

He says that next week he will bring Lashley's sisters on the show.





Alexa Bliss vs Mickie James vs Bayley - Women's MITB Qualifying Match

Bliss pins Bayley after a DDT.

Backstage

In the trainer's room, Jinder gets off the table and starts to make his way out when Roman spears him through a wall and walks away.

Finn Balor and Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler pins Balor after knocking Finn from the top rope.

Elias vs Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens - MITB Qualifying Match

Kevin Owens was added to the match because of Stephanie.

Owens pins Elias after a frog splash.

Zayne interfered and took out Lashley.

