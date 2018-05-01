WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results: Fallout from ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ Begins

The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia had more of an impact on Monday Night RAW than SmackDown Live, and the April 30 edition of RAW will explore the ramifications of the show before the Backlash pay-per-view.

Braun Strowman won the first-ever 50-man Royal Rumble match, but where does the Monster Among Men go from there? The official RAW preview asks who Strowman’s next opponent will be. Could he go against the returning Bobby Lashley?

After Brock Lesnar retained the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in controversial fashion, it seems the “Big Dog” will leave that feud behind (for now) to focus on his bout against Samoa Joe at Backlash.

The only title to see a new holder, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt captured the RAW Tag Team Championships at GRR, but who will be the first team to challenge them? There will be a lot happening this week on Monday Night RAW and here are all the results for this week’s episode.

Here Are The Live WWE Raw Results For April 30

Opening Segment

Roman Reigns comes out to say that he's the real Universal Champion after his match with Brock Lesnar at GRR.

Samoa Joe interrupts Roman with a backstage promo on the Titantron. He told Roman he would lose to Lesnar, and at Backlash he will put Reigns' spiraling career to sleep.

Before Roman can respond, Jinder Mahal comes out. Mahal says he hates people who make excuses and that he will defeat Roman. He agrees with Joe that Roman's career is on the downswing.

Sami Zayn comes out and says he wasn't even at the GRR, so he doesn't know why Roman and Jinder are complaining (citing a "medical condition" suffered from Bobby Lashley) and he wants to challenge Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens comes out next and says that the crowd wants Reigns and Owens. Owens says they'll settle it with a popularity contest. Kevin Owens wins the popularity contest but Roman hits him. Jinder and Sami attack Roman before Lashley comes in for the save, but the numbers game gets Lashely before Braun Strowman comes in for the save.





Elias vs Bobby Roode

The match is thrown out after Elias slams Roode into the turnbuckle from the outside and the ref stops the match after Roode has a hard time breathing. Elias gets a mic and declares himself the winner as he walks to the back.

Authors of Pain vs local jobbers

AoP wins via pinfall after a Last Chapter.

After the match, Authors of Pain says there will be a new chapter of pain for every team on RAW.

Seth Rollins Segment

Rollins comes out and says that it's been a wild ride for him starting at WM 34, becoming IC champ and defending it at Saudi Arabia.

Rollins says that he is a fighting champion when Finn Balor comes out.

Balor says he was very close to winning, and that Rollins should put the title on the line against him tonight, since they both have two victories against each other.

Rollins leaves it up to the crowd, which agrees, and the match is on when The Miztourage interrupts.

The Miztourage says that the four of them should join up and become the new Four Horsemen. Balor and Rollins say no and The Miztourage attacks them but Balor and Rollins gets the upperhand.

Balor and Rollins shake hands but then Finn lays Seth out.





Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan, Sara Logan) vs Sasha Banks

Backstage interview with Banks before the match. Charlie asks if Sasha made up with Bayley so she can have her in her corner. Banks says she hasn't spoken to Bayley in weeks.

Riott wins via pinfall after a Riott Kick (Banks distracted by the Riott Squad).

Moment of Bliss Segment

Alexa tells a story about going to Disneyland with Nia Jax, who kept asking the ride attendants if Bliss was big enough for the rides.

Nia insisted that the server give Alexa a kids menu as she laughed with a turkey leg in each hand.





Titus O'Neil Interview

Titus starts to say that he planned it all, but stops himself and says that he just fell.

Baron Corbin interrupts the interview saying that Renee is wasting her time with Titus.





Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt Promo





JInder Mahal/Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns/Bobbly Lashley/Braun Strowman

Strowman pins Owens after a Power Slam.

Baron Corbin vs No Way Jose

Baron gets on the mic to say that he wants to put an end to the nonsense in the WWE.

In the middle of the match, Titus Worldwide comes out and distracts Corbin.

No Way Jose defeats Corbin via pin after a roll up.

Mickie James (with Alexa Bliss) vs Natalya (with Ronda Rousey)

Natalya defeats James via pinfall after a roll up

Alexa tries to distract Natalya, which brings Rousey to Natalya's aid and distracted Mickie James.

After the match, Nia Jax comes out looking for Alexa, who runs into the crowd. Jax then enters the ring and raises Ronda and Natalya's arms.

Dolph Ziggler/Drew McIntyre Promo

The two say that they are on RAW to be the show and that everyone should leave and head to SmackDown.

Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins (c) - Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeats Balor via pinfall after a Stomp.

