WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Brock Lesnar Not Expected to Show

Now that the Backlash pay-per-view is over, WWE is preparing for its next big show in June. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest events of the year, kickstarting the WWE as it heads into SummerSlam. But this time around, the show reportedly won’t have its top champion available.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription is needed and recommended), Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank, leaving the top belt in the company undefended for the second pay-per-view in a row.

"Lesnar is not wrestling at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view for what it’s worth,” Meltzer said. “I don’t know when he’s going to wrestle again. I thought it would make sense after the Greatest Royal Rumble because obviously, he’s going to wrestle again that [MITB] would be the show but in fact it’s not the show."

Following Money in the Bank on June 17 is an unannounced pay-per-view in July, before SummerSlam in August. It’s possible WWE fans may not get Lesnar until SummerSlam.

"So [Lesnar’s] doing another show. He might have agreed to do a deal until SummerSlam. Or maybe the July show, but he’s not on this one."

Lesnar not appearing at Money in the Bank makes sense from a storytelling perspective. On the RAW after Backlash, Roman Reigns was in a triple threat qualifying match to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match in June, but lost after Jinder Mahal interfered.

Finn Balor eventually won the chance at MITB, but Mahal’s actions on Monday will likely result in a feud with Roman, culminating at the June pay-per-view.

Lesnar’s title reign is rapidly approaching the all-time record set by CM Punk. Punk was the WWE Champion for a record 434 days from 2011 to 2013, and Lesnar will surpass that before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Not being on the MITB card will cement Lesnar capturing the record.

What do you think of Lesnar reportedly not appearing on the MITB pay-per-view? Who do you hope takes the belt off of him? Let us know in the comments section below.

This article was first written by Newsweek

More from Newsweek