WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Ronda Rousey Gets First Title Shot Against Nia Jax

The card for WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view is taking shape as the company announced that RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax will defend her title against Ronda Rousey. This match will mark Rousey’s first title shot since joining the company earlier this year.

At the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, Rousey was being interviewed when Jax showed up to challenge the former MMA star to a singles match at Money in the Bank. Watch the video of Jax and Rousey’s encounter below.





Rousey had her first and only match at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in one of the high points of the evening.

Nia Jax won the RAW Women’s Championship on the same show, defeating Alexa Bliss. She successfully defended her title against Bliss at Backlash, but the match with Rousey will be a major test for the new champion.

This is the second official match scheduled for Money in the Bank. SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter that MITB will also see a rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship. The stipulations for this match will likely come about on the May 15 episode of SmackDown Live.

Two ladder matches (one male, one female) to determine the MITB winner will also take place. Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, The Miz and Rusev are confirmed entrants in the eight-man ladder match. Charlotte Flair and Ember Moon are confirmed for the Women’s MITB ladder match.

Money in the Bank will air live Sunday, June 17.

What do you think of Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax squaring off at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

