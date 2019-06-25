WWE and PP Sports Extend China Partnership

WWE and PP Sports have signed a new multi-year agreement that will keep WWE programming airing live in Mandarin in China. In the past three years of the partnership, PP Sports has delivered more than 300 episodes of WWE programming.

PP Sports will offer “Raw,” “Smackdown” and the WWE Network as a subscription VOD service with all of its monthly pay-per-view events, such as WrestleMania.

Related stories

Discovery, WWE Invest in Niche-Sports Streamer FloSports as Part of $47 Million Funding Round

How Vince McMahon's WWE Seized on TV Disruption to Become a Wall Street Champ

A&E, WWE Partner for Documentaries on Five Iconic Wrestlers

“Our vision is to reach and engage with more fans with WWE’s family-friendly entertainment programming, so we are excited to extend this partnership,” said PP Sports deputy general manager Dongmao Ge, who said there had been “tremendous growth” of its fan base in China thanks to “localized and targeted promotions.”

WWE Greater China vice president and general manager Jay Li called PP Sports a “valued partner.” “We are pleased to renew our partnership and look forward to continuing to provide WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment,” he said.

PP Sports is a streaming service under China’s Suning Group that has also acquired the broadcast rights to other sports events, including UFC, CSL, AFC Champions League, Bundesliga and others.

WWE is currently recruiting Chinese athletes and performers. Its largest tryout to date in the country will occur in Shanghai from July 15-18. The 50 hopefuls will vie for a chance to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This year marks the fourth that WWE has brought a live show to China. On Sept. 21, fans will be able to catch stars like Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods alongside two Chinese nationals, who are currently training in Orlando, at WWE Live Shanghai in the city’s Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.