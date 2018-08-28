WWE Raw: Kevin Owens stuns fans and local hero returns

From Digital Spy

Last week we suggested that the WWE had hit something of a reset button after SummerSlam 2018.

It looks like that was a fair assessment after Monday Night Raw yesterday, with the shocking twists, turns and returns continuing for another night.

Read on to find out six things we learned as things started to gear up for Hell in a Cell 2018 and the first-ever all-woman Evolution pay-per-view, not to mention the Super Show Down in Australia.

1. Kevin Owens does a Dolph Ziggler and unexpectedly quits the WWE

Dolph Ziggler was bouncing around in no-man's land for a while before he unexpectedly quit last year.

While Ziggles's actions were inexplicable (if intriguing), Kevin Owens's frustrations are more understandable.

His friendly reunion with Sami Zayn ended in defeat at the hands of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, and since then SZ has picked up a serious injury and KO has been battered every which way by Braun Strowman.

Redemption was at hand last night when Seth Rollins put up the WWE Intercontinental Championship for grabs in an Open Challenge.

Kevin Owens pulled out all the stops, including a surprise Stunner, but having missed with a few massive moves, including a moonsault attempt, it wasn't enough.

Despite winning the respect of Seth and the WWE Universe, it was all too much for KO, who quit on the spot.

And now we're asking, how long will he be gone for, and when will he return?

2. Trish Stratus is back back back and it's not just Elias who needs to watch his mouth

Trish hasn't been far from the WWE since her in-ring retirement.

But now she's going to be back in a 1vs1 match.

The seven-time champ will face Alexa Bliss (herself a five-time champ in her short career) at Evolution, and if last night is anything to go by then Little Miss Bliss had better watch out.





By bad mouthing Toronto, Elias prompted Trish to make her appearance. By badmouthing Trish, Elias prompted Stratus to slap the insult out his mouth.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya then came out to make sure that Elias made way and the women took over.

3. Alexa Bliss will take on Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell 2018 in a bid to regain her title

By the time Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss face off at Evolution, Bliss may well be WWE Raw Women's Champion once more.

Not only did Natalya eventually pick up the win with a Sharpshooter, but at ringside Alexa's future PPV opponents Ronda Rousey and Trish Stratus chased away Bliss and a returning Mickie James.

After several months of neglect on Raw, the women's roster is finally getting some screentime, and we weren't done yet...