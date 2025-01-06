WWE Raw on Netflix: How to watch, how much it costs, what countries are included and more
In addition to WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premiere live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam will be available to stream
WWE and Netflix are coming together, with programming like WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premiere live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam coming to the streaming site, beginning Jan. 6. It's a new era for WWE fans, the first time in the 31-year history of WWE Raw that the show will be available to stream.
But there are differences in streaming availability, based on country. This includes programming available in the U.S., versus Canada, the U.K. and Latin America.
Here is everything you need to know about watching WWE programming on Netflix:
When does WWE Raw on Netflix start
On Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix.
Do you have to pay to watch WWE on Netflix
All WWE programs, including live events, are included with all Netflix subscription plans, in available countries.
Can you watch WWE Raw on Netflix
WWE Raw on Jan. 6 will be available to subscribers in the following countries:
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Ecuador
Egypt
Finland
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Indonesia
Israel
Kuwait
Malaysia
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovakia
Spain
Sweden
Taiwan
Thailand
Turkey
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Can you watch WWE SmackDown, NXT, and live events on Netflix
U.S. Netflix members will not be able to watch SmackDown, NXT, and WWE premium live events.
In other countries (listed above), SmackDown and NXT will be available to watch weekly on Netflix, as well as live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.
Is WWE archival content available on Netflix
WWE archival content has started being added to Netflix and will continue throughout the year. In the U.S., WWE Raw archival content will be available.
Can WWE content be downloaded on Netflix to watch offline
WWE programs can be downloaded "roughly 48 hours" after they stream live on Netflix.
Full card for WWE Raw on Jan. 6
There will be a four-match card for WWE Raw on Jan. 6, from the Intuit Dome in California.
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat match
Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
John Cena's farewell tour is also beginning, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced last month Logan Paul will join the show.