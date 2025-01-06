WWE Raw on Netflix: How to watch, how much it costs, what countries are included and more

In addition to WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premiere live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam will be available to stream

WWE and Netflix are coming together, with programming like WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premiere live events like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam coming to the streaming site, beginning Jan. 6. It's a new era for WWE fans, the first time in the 31-year history of WWE Raw that the show will be available to stream.

But there are differences in streaming availability, based on country. This includes programming available in the U.S., versus Canada, the U.K. and Latin America.

Here is everything you need to know about watching WWE programming on Netflix:

When does WWE Raw on Netflix start

On Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, WWE Raw will stream live on Netflix.

Do you have to pay to watch WWE on Netflix

All WWE programs, including live events, are included with all Netflix subscription plans, in available countries.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 2: Seth Rollins attempts a Curb Stomp against Sami Zayn during Monday Night RAW at Angel of the Winds Arena on December 2, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Can you watch WWE Raw on Netflix

WWE Raw on Jan. 6 will be available to subscribers in the following countries:

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Egypt

Finland

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Indonesia

Israel

Kuwait

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Can you watch WWE SmackDown, NXT, and live events on Netflix

U.S. Netflix members will not be able to watch SmackDown, NXT, and WWE premium live events.

In other countries (listed above), SmackDown and NXT will be available to watch weekly on Netflix, as well as live events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.

Is WWE archival content available on Netflix

WWE archival content has started being added to Netflix and will continue throughout the year. In the U.S., WWE Raw archival content will be available.

Can WWE content be downloaded on Netflix to watch offline

WWE programs can be downloaded "roughly 48 hours" after they stream live on Netflix.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 16: Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan face off During Monday Night Raw at TD Garden on December 16, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Full card for WWE Raw on Jan. 6

There will be a four-match card for WWE Raw on Jan. 6, from the Intuit Dome in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat match

Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

John Cena's farewell tour is also beginning, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced last month Logan Paul will join the show.