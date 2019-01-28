Not a fan of Maroon 5? Seen enough “Puppy Bowl” to last a lifetime? Can we interest you in “WWE Halftime Heat” during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Sunday? For the first time in 20 years, “WWE Halftime Heat” returns as a counter-programming option midway through Sunday’s big game, which will see the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams. The pro-wrestling event will feature a six-man tag team match, pitting Aleister Black, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa (pictured above), newly crowned NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced the return of “Halftime Heat” on Sunday’s “Royal Rumble Kickoff” show. “Halftime Heat” 2019 will stream on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Also Read: Why Former WWE Superstar Christian Won't Be Pulling a Daniel Bryan-Esque Ring Return As part of the lead-up to “Halftime Heat,” the free platforms (so, not the SVOD service) will marathon some classic NXT — WWE’s minor leagues — matches, starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3. It will be just the second “WWE Halftime Heat” ever. The first one aired on Jan. 31, 1999, when Mankind beat The Rock to win his second WWE Championship. That empty-arena match ran during halftime of the Denver Broncos-Atlanta Falcons game. Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, which takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, airs Feb. 3 on CBS. Joining Maroon 5 on the field at halftime will be rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi of Outkast. Kickoff for the game itself is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Read original story WWE to Return ‘Halftime Heat’ During Super Bowl Halftime for First Time in 20 Years At TheWrap

