WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

We're about to embark on the very best part of the WWE calendar: Royal Rumble time and "pointing at the WrestleMania sign" season.

2019 was (as ever) a rollercoaster year for the WWE, with ups, downs, drafts, brand splits, WILD CARD RULES, and more.

And now we're ready to do it all over again in 2020, starting with everyone's favourite pay-per-view

Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on Sunday, January 26, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Sunday January, 26 into Monday, January 27 in the UK) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

A likely two-hour Kick-Off Show would start at 5pm ET/2pm PT (10pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Men's Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed Entrants:

NONE

Rumoured Entrants:

CM Punk

John Cena

Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed Entrants:

Charlotte Flair

Rumoured Entrants:

Natalya

Shayna Baszler

Rhea Ripley

Lacey Evans

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Bayley

Sasha Banks

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

WWE Universal Championship: 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Asuka

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON



Rumoured matches:

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans

Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Braun Strowman

What date and start time is WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in the UK?



WWE Royal Rumble 2020 has a start time of Midnight on January 26 into Monday, January 27.

A likely two-hour kick-off would start at 10pm.

What date and start time is WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in the US?

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on Sunday, January 26, with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.

A likely two Kick-Off Show woulds start at 5pm ET/2pm PT.



How do I watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020 ?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas (tickets available here), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can now buy WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on pay-per-view in the UK via BT Sport Box Office, after a deal was struck earlier this year that saw UK broadcast rights to the wrestling series' big events move from Sky to BT Sport from January 2020.