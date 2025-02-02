WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Wrestling stream, latest updates and undercard results

The road to WrestleMania officially begins tonight with WWE Royal Rumble. The first Premium Live Event of 2025 will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the company, whilst there are bound to be many surprises in store. Meanwhile, John Cena continues his farewell tour after announcing his plan to retire at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, from superstars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Logan Paul and Seth "Freakin" Rollins to a returning Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan, talent on both the male and female rosters will be fully focused on securing a massive victories in the Royal Rumble matches to earn themselves a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania in April.

Speaking of Championships, two title matches are on an intriguing undercard, with Cody Rhodes puts the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in a ladder match against arch rival Kevin Owens, whilst #DIY look to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match against the Motor City Machine Guns. It promises to be a spectacular night at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Follow WWE Royal Rumble live below!

WWE Royal Rumble latest news

Charlotte Flair wins Women's Royal Rumble match

Match card in full

How the Royal Rumble matches work

Backstage

00:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are shown backstage preparing for the main event.

Legends in the building

00:32 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Godfather is in the house along with Mickie James and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. They are sitting ringside.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:27 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Charlotte Flair is now a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Incredible effort from Roxxane Perez, she came in at number three and went right to the end.

What a comeback for CHARLOTTE FLAIR!

The QUEEN is going to #WrestleMania!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vDgWoVdJKc — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:24 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It’s down to Charlotte Flair and Roxxane after Nia Jaxx is eliminated.

A bit of a back and forth before Flair eliminates Roxxane to win the whole thing!

2025 Women's Royal Rumble match winner: Charlotte Flair

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Roxxane eliminates Guila before Bayley and Nikki Bella are eliminated.

We are down to the final three; Nia Jaxx, Charlotte Flair and Roxxane Perez.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:22 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

‘You can look but you can’t touch’

YOU CAN LOOK, BUT YOU CAN'T TOUCH!



WWE Hall of Famer NIKKI BELLA is entrant number 30!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/XJUf6veXUn — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2025

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nia Jaxx has SEVEN eliminations tonight!

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Every woman surrounds Nia Jaxx but she bats them all away! She’s holding the centre of the ring.

Nikki Bella shows off but is mocked by Roxxane. Iyo is almost out but she hangs on, Stephanie’s feet are inches away from touching the floor but she holds on too.

Five women on the apron and Nia clears the field, eliminating Liv Morgan in the process.

Six women remain.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Candice LeRae is eliminated, Trish brings the fight to Nia Jax but is eliminated after being distracted by LeRae.

Crown aren’t happy.

Number 30 is Nikki Bella!

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Two more entrants remain, an hour gone, Iyo, Liv and Roxxane are still in. Incredible effort.

Guila eliminates Grace and is confronted by Stephanie. They decide to work together. We get a NXT vs WWE main roster fight!

Nia Jaxx is entrant number 29! She eliminates Zelina Vega immediately.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Charlotte Flair eliminates Piper Niven, she turns around and is confronted by Liv and Raquel.

Giula, the current NXT women’s champion, is next out! She has got a nice number at 28.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Charlotte Flair cleans house, eliminates Michin with a kick, followed by a double crossbody before performing a double DDT on Stephanie and Grace.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liv Morgan eliminates Natalya with a nasty codebreaker and then does the same to Alexa Bliss.

The crowd did not enjoy that one bit! Liv racking up the eliminations.

Entrant number 27 is Charlotte Flair. The queen is back and she gets an entrance befitting of her status! Fireworks and everything.

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Iconic!

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:04 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

“This is awesome” as Trish Stratus shows she hasn’t missed a step but her momentum is stalled by Piper Niven.

Raquel Rodriguez is number 26, Liv Morgan is about to get some help!

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:02 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ouch, Stephanie Vaquer targets Bayley’s knees.

More double team action from Naomi and Belair on Bliss.

Number 25 is Trish Stratus!!!

Women's Royal Rumble match

00:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Stephanie Vaquer is entrant number 24!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:59 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Alexa Bliss is back!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:58 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Code red from Vega to Grace from the top rope. Instant impact!

Double team move from Naomi and Belair on Michin.

Entrant number 23 is Candice LeRae.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:56 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

“Welcome back” chants fill the stadium!

Alexa Bliss has not lost a step! Though Natalya tries to stop her in her tracks.

Entrant number 22 is Zelina Vega.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:54 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Belair is in deep trouble but she holds on!

Entrant 21 is a returning Alexa Bliss! Listen to that ovation!!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:53 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Talk about making a statement!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:52 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Jordynne Grace eliminates Jaida Parker before lifting Piper Niven up on her shoulders and delivers a devastating move. Impressive.

Bianca Belair breaks up Grace and Naomi’s embrace, but can’t eliminate the former.

Number 20 is Michin!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Number 19 is Jordynne Grace! She gets an incredible ovation, she’s officially under the WWE umbrella now.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here’s Chelsea Green’s elimination!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:47 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea Green leaves Piper Niven to do her bidding, not the worst strategy in the world. Piper cleans house and she accidentally eliminates Chelsea Green.

Number 18 is Natalya.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:46 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

NXT representing as Jaida Parker and Lash Legend form an alliance.

That doesn’t last long as Lash accidentally boots Jaida in the face before being eliminated by Chelsea Green.

The US champ has some backup now with Piper Niven!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:44 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Quickfire eliminations as Stark, Shayna and Sonya are all dumped out.

Number 16 is Jaida Parker from NXT!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The first three entrants, Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan and Roxxane Perez are still going strong.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Former friends Maxxine Dupri and Ivy Nile square off with the former dominating. Another suplex followed by a kip-up and then the reverse caterpillar and then she eliminates Ivy.

However, her celebrations are cut short as Shayne, Stark and Sonya eliminate her.

Naomi is number 15, we are halfway through now!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea Green rolls out of the ring as she calls for a timeout! She has not been eliminated.

Number 14 is Maxxine Dupri.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:37 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Crowd boos as Shayna and Stark break up an intense stare down between Bayley and Iyo.

Sonya Deville is at 13!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Bayley, last year’s winner, is entrant number 12.

She’s looking to go back-to-back and join an illustrious list!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nice recovery from Zoey Stark after slipping on the rope. It’s every woman for themselves but Stark and Shayna are working together.

Oh, Ivy eliminates Lyra!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:33 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Bianca Belair is too good! She’s dominating the field!

Entrant number 11 is Shayna Baszler.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Entering at number 10 is Bianca Belair!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Wow! Lash Legend is cleaning house. Vertical suplex to Lyra followed by a kip-up and then a point to the Wrestlemania sign.

Now using Ivy as a battering ram before slamming her to the mat. She faces off with B-Fab and the pair exchange blows before both women go down.

FIRST ELIMINATION OF THE NIGHT

Chelsea Green dumps out B-FAB.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:28 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Zoey Stark goes to the top rope, very risky, but hits a move on Chelsea Green.

Entrant number nine is NXT’s Lash Legend making her Royal Rumble debut.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Number eight is Zoey Stark, making her third Royal Rumble appearance.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ivy Nile gets greeted with “you suck” chants from the crowd as she races to the ring. She almost eliminates Lyra before delivering a number of impressive german suplexes.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good showing from B-Fab so far as she shows off her power!

Still no eliminations thus far.

Number seven enters and it’s Ivy Nile!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Chelsea Green thinks she’s eliminated everyone but she hasn’t! She is now attacked by everyone.

Number six enters and it’s B-Fab!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan have it all to do tonight!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Looks like Lyra is having some issues with her top but Liv takes advantage and blasts her to the floor!

Lyra is back up, she and Roxanne look to eliminate Liv and Iyo but to no avail.

Number five is the first ever Women’s United States champion Chelsea Green.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:18 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Roxanne Perez targets Iyo Sky from the off and is standing tall! Announces herself with a move to floor Iyo and Liv.

Number four is Lyra Valkyria! The first ever Women’s Intercontinental champion.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

These two are very familiar with each other having faced off last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Liv looks to eliminate Iyo early but Iyo hangs on.

Iyo tries to repay the favour but Liv slips out of a tricky situation.

Entrant number three is Roxanne Perez from NXT.

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Entrant number two is...

Liv Morgan!

Women's Royal Rumble match

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:09 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Women's Royal Rumble match will kick us off tonight and entry number one is...

Iyo Sky!

WWE Royal Rumble

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:08 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

WWE never misses with a video package, this one was narrated by Pat McAfee.

Michael Cole is joined by McAfee and Wade Barrett on the commentary desk.

WWE Royal Rumble

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Stephanie McMahon is here! Well, this is the first surprise of the night.

Says it is an honour to be in Indianapolis, thanks the WWE universe for making this the biggest Royal Rumble event in history.

We are officially underway!

WWE Royal Rumble

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:03 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We see Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens arriving ahead of their championship match.

World Heavyweight champion Gunther is also in the building, as are CM Punk, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bayley and Women’s Tag Team champions Naomi and Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns!

Underway!

Saturday 1 February 2025 23:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tonight's action is officially underway!

The Women's Royal Rumble match will kick us off shortly.

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to appear

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

On Monday Night Raw, Twitch megastar Kai Cenat accepted an invitation to be at the Royal Rumble and he called out fellow streamer IShowSpeed.

10 minute warning!

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Who will be pointing to the WrestleMania sign tonight?

Jacob Fatu, the underdog?

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Entering his first ever Royal Rumble match, Jacob Fatu has to be a wildcard pick considering the run he has been on since debuting last year...

Current champions

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tonight is of huge interest to the four WWE World Champions.

Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton will be keeping an eye on the Women's Royal Rumble match as the winner will be challenging either one.

Meanwhile, will the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble challenge Gunther or Cody Rhodes (or Kevin Owens)?

Not long now!

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 officially gets underway in around 25 minutes!

Confirmed

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

WWE have just announced that the Women's Royal Rumble match will kick-off the show!

The queen is back!

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:25 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Charlotte Flair makes her return from injury tonight in the Women’s Royal Rumble match and she has already put her rivals on alert...

Match order

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It has not been confirmed but rumours are floating around that this is the match order for tonight...

Women's Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Men's Royal Rumble match

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The following superstars have declared for this year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match:

Bayley

Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Lyra Valkyria

Ivy Nile

Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY

Candice LeRae

Just under a third of the spots still available!

John Cena speaks

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Ahead of what will be his last ever Royal Rumble match as an active WWE superstar, John Cena has shared his excitement.

It goes without saying that Cena is one of the favourites to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match for a third time in his career.

No day quite like #RoyalRumble.

The countdown to THE countdown begins!



The road to #WrestleMania begins TONIGHT!!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2025

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The following superstars have declared for this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match:

John Cena

Roman Reigns

CM Punk

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn

Shinsuke Nakamura

Logan Paul

Jey Uso

Penta

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Rey Mysterio

Damian Priest

Jacob Fatu

That is half of the spots taken!

Incoming message from the Original Tribal Chief

Saturday 1 February 2025 22:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Roman Reigns participates in his first Royal Rumble match in five years.

Of course, he has been a defending champion at the last four events but after losing the title to Cody Rhodes back at WrestleMania last year, he must outlast 29 other superstars to get an opportunity to reclaim the gold.

Royal Rumble surprises

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

You just never know who is going to turn up at the Royal Rumble as surprises are almost a guarantee.

Whether that be a returning superstar, a debuting superstar or just a blast from the past, this even always keeps you guessing.

Already we’ve had speculation about Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella and many more returning tonight.

Let’s wait and see...

Standard Sport predictions

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Expect Cody Rhodes to retain against Kevin Owens in the ladder match, whilst the Motor City Machine Guns could win back the WWE Tag Team Championships on their PLE debut.

However, the two Royal Rumble matches are a lot more harder to predict.

Charlotte Flair is probably a safe bet for the Women’s Royal Rumble on her return to the ring but the Men’s match is stacked.

You can make a case for about seven or eight superstars winning the match but let’s go with CM Punk going one better than last year.

Standard Sport predictions: Cody Rhodes, Motor City Machine Guns, Charlotte Flair and CM Punk.

How the Royal Rumble matches work

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The Royal Rumble matches begins with two superstars in the ring, and every 90 seconds, a new competitor joins until all 30 have entered.

A superstar is eliminated if they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the arena floor, with the last remaining competitor earning an opportunity for a championship match at WrestleMania this April in Las Vegas.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match card

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Here is tonight’s match card in full.

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Tag Team Championship (2-out-of-3 Falls Match): #DIY (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

*Card is subject to change.

How to watch

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Live stream: In the UK, WWE Royal Rumble 2025 can be watched and streamed live on Netflix.

A membership costs £4.99 a month and the subscription can be cancelled at any time.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated Royal Rumble blog!

Welcome

Saturday 1 February 2025 21:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

This is WWE's first Premium Live Event of the year and it officially puts us on the road to WrestleMania. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are among the names to have declared for the Royal Rumble matches.

Meanwhile there are two Championship matches on the undercard and the show gets underway at 11pm GMT.

Keep it right here for live updates and results throughout the night!