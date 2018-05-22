WWE SmackDown Live Results: 5/22 Show Features First-Ever Daniel Bryan/Jeff Hardy Fight

It’s Tuesday, which means a new episode of SmackDown Live will air tonight on the USA Network. We already know a few of tonight’s match-ups, so let’s get into what is expected for the rest of the show.





According to the video above, The New Day will appear on MizTV tonight. The New Day beat The Bar last week to secure a slot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, so it’s likely the trio will announce which member will fight for the briefcase.

There was supposed to be a rematch between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass, but it looks like plans have changed due to Big Cass suffering another injury. Now Bryan will face off against current U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. The winner will fight Samoa Joe for the final spot in the Money in the Bank match.

On the women’s side, Billie Kay faces off against Lana, and Naomi dukes it out against Sonya Deville. The winners of both matches gain entry into the Women’s Money in the Bank match.

Will we learn what stipulation Shinsuke Nakamura wants for his WWE Championship rematch against AJ Styles? Will Carmella and Asuka confront each other ahead of their title match? We’ll find out as SmackDown Live airs.

SmackDown Live 5/22 Results

Opening Segment

Miz kicks off the show, gets some cheap sports-related heat

The New Day rolls out

All three members announce themselves as participants in the match

Miz makes comments to get the New Day members to turn on each other

Now all three members are picking each other, instead of falling for Miz's bait

Miz accidentally walks himself into a match, but shuts it down fast

Miz is shamed from the ring, but walks into new General Manager Paige

Paige makes the match official, and shoos Miz back to the ring

No New Day member was confirmed for Money in the Bank

Opening Match: Miz vs Big E

​ Xavier Woods is on commentary, while Kofi Kingston is at ringside

Xavier Woods is on commentary, while Kofi Kingston is at ringside The Bar rush out and attack Xavier, who had switched spots with Kofi

Cesaro rushes to the ring apron and distracts Big E

Miz hits the Skull-Crushing Finale and gets the win

Miz lives up to his promise of beating any member of The New Day

Backstage Segment

Backstage, Daniel does an interview before the fight

Billie Kay vs Lana (Winner gains entrance to the Women's Money in the Bank match)

Aiden English gets the crowd hyped for Lana before the match

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce come out to sing a duet

Lana surprises everyone and gets the win

Zelina Vega cuts a promo while Andrade "Cien" Almas stands around

Almas is a good-looking man

Almas vs Jobber

Almas gets the win

Backstage segment with Carmella

Carmella says she's defeated Charlotte Flair, so should be able to beat Asuka at the Money in the Bank PPV

Promo with Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke says he'll reveal the stipulation for his WWE Championship rematch against AJ Styles

AJ walks to the ring first

Shinsuke comes out and reminds AJ why he gets to pick the stipulation by playing a highlight from last week

Nakamura says the match will be a pillow fight, but the two end up in a brawl

Nakamura then says the match will be a Last Man Standing match

The Usos vs The Club for #1 Contenders for the Tag Team Championship

Both teams exchange verbal jabs before starting the match

The Club gets the win after hitting the Magic Killer

Gallows and Anderson will face off against The Bludgeon Brothers at Money in the Bank

Naomi vs Sonya Deville for a slot in the Women's Money in the Bank match

Naomi wins after a pin combination

Daniel Bryan vs Jeff Hardy (Winner faces Samoa Joe next week for a spot in the Money in the Bank match)

Samoa Joe walks out and joins the commentary team for the match

Daniel submits Hardy with a heel hook, Samoa Joe rushes to the ring to face off against him

Joe vs Bryan confirmed for next week's SmackDown Live

