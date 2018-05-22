WWE SmackDown Live Results: 5/22 Show Features First-Ever Daniel Bryan/Jeff Hardy Fight

It’s Tuesday, which means a new episode of SmackDown Live will air tonight on the USA Network. We already know a few of tonight’s match-ups, so let’s get into what is expected for the rest of the show.
According to the video above, The New Day will appear on MizTV tonight. The New Day beat The Bar last week to secure a slot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, so it’s likely the trio will announce which member will fight for the briefcase.
There was supposed to be a rematch between Daniel Bryan and Big Cass, but it looks like plans have changed due to Big Cass suffering another injury. Now Bryan will face off against current U.S. Champion Jeff Hardy in a non-title match. The winner will fight Samoa Joe for the final spot in the Money in the Bank match.
On the women’s side, Billie Kay faces off against Lana, and Naomi dukes it out against Sonya Deville. The winners of both matches gain entry into the Women’s Money in the Bank match.
Will we learn what stipulation Shinsuke Nakamura wants for his WWE Championship rematch against AJ Styles? Will Carmella and Asuka confront each other ahead of their title match? We’ll find out as SmackDown Live airs.
SmackDown Live 5/22 Results
Opening Segment
- Miz kicks off the show, gets some cheap sports-related heat
- The New Day rolls out
- All three members announce themselves as participants in the match
- Miz makes comments to get the New Day members to turn on each other
- Now all three members are picking each other, instead of falling for Miz's bait
- Miz accidentally walks himself into a match, but shuts it down fast
- Miz is shamed from the ring, but walks into new General Manager Paige
- Paige makes the match official, and shoos Miz back to the ring
- No New Day member was confirmed for Money in the Bank
Opening Match: Miz vs Big E
- Xavier Woods is on commentary, while Kofi Kingston is at ringside
- The Bar rush out and attack Xavier, who had switched spots with Kofi
- Cesaro rushes to the ring apron and distracts Big E
- Miz hits the Skull-Crushing Finale and gets the win
- Miz lives up to his promise of beating any member of The New Day
Backstage Segment
- Backstage, Daniel does an interview before the fight
Billie Kay vs Lana (Winner gains entrance to the Women's Money in the Bank match)
- Aiden English gets the crowd hyped for Lana before the match
- Billie Kay and Peyton Royce come out to sing a duet
- Lana surprises everyone and gets the win
Zelina Vega cuts a promo while Andrade "Cien" Almas stands around
- Almas is a good-looking man
Almas vs Jobber
- Almas gets the win
Backstage segment with Carmella
- Carmella says she's defeated Charlotte Flair, so should be able to beat Asuka at the Money in the Bank PPV
Promo with Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shinsuke says he'll reveal the stipulation for his WWE Championship rematch against AJ Styles
- AJ walks to the ring first
- Shinsuke comes out and reminds AJ why he gets to pick the stipulation by playing a highlight from last week
- Nakamura says the match will be a pillow fight, but the two end up in a brawl
- Nakamura then says the match will be a Last Man Standing match
The Usos vs The Club for #1 Contenders for the Tag Team Championship
- Both teams exchange verbal jabs before starting the match
- The Club gets the win after hitting the Magic Killer
- Gallows and Anderson will face off against The Bludgeon Brothers at Money in the Bank
Naomi vs Sonya Deville for a slot in the Women's Money in the Bank match
- Naomi wins after a pin combination
Daniel Bryan vs Jeff Hardy (Winner faces Samoa Joe next week for a spot in the Money in the Bank match)
- Samoa Joe walks out and joins the commentary team for the match
- Daniel submits Hardy with a heel hook, Samoa Joe rushes to the ring to face off against him
- Joe vs Bryan confirmed for next week's SmackDown Live
