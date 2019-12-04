WWE Star Matt Hardy and Wife Reby Welcome Son Bartholomew Kit — See His First Photos

Matt Hardy is officially a father of three!

The professional wrestler, 45, and his wife Reby welcomed son Bartholomew “Bartie” Kit Hardy on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 4:16 a.m., the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Bartie — who joins big brothers Wolfgang Xander, 2, and Maxel, 4 — was delivered at the couple’s home (which they also did for Wolfgang in 2017) with the help of a team of professional midwives and doulas.

“I’ve grown more excited with each new addition to our family, and Bartie was no exception,” says The Hardy Boyz member. “I was ecstatic to witness my son be born at home, and the love I already have for him is indescribable.”

“I’m immensely proud of my wife, Reby, for opting for an at-home, natural birth. She was a warrior!” he adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matt Hardy and son Bartie | Rebecca Hardy More

Reby Hardy | Amanda Ditzel More

Reby (L) and Matt Hardy | Amanda Ditzel More

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome to the World! All of the Celebrity Babies Who’ve Made Their Debuts in 2019

Ahead of Bartie’s birth, both parents shared their excitement for the new addition on social media. Reby, 33, showed off her baby belly to Instagram Tuesday, just one day before welcoming her new son.

“The 3 Hardy Boyz,” she wrote alongside a picture of her stomach and her two young boys.

Story continues