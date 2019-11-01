WWE star Sonya Deville is showing her 'vulnerable' side on 'Total Divas'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Daria Berenato attends BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Daria Berenato lives her life in the spotlight. As WWE star Sonya Deville, her job regularly entails performing live in front of tens of thousands of people every week and millions more who are watching around the world.

This aspect of Berenato’s profession is not unique. But what makes Berenato an outlier is that she has done all of this while being the first openly gay female performer in WWE.

Berenato, 26, initially came out to the public in 2015 during her debut on WWE’s Tough Enough, a reality show designed to find new talent for the company. During the show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, asked Berenato if she was in a relationship.

“I have a girlfriend, but she’s not my wife yet,” Berenato replied at the time.

Four years later, Berenato’s reach has expanded to include not only the fans who watch WWE’s wrestling programming but now those who watch Total Divas on E!.

“When I found out about it, I wanted to be a part of the cast,” Berenato tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Total Divas has been one of the things that has helped the girls who have been on it by allowing them to expand their character beyond who they are in the ring.”

Berenato, along with Carmella and Ronda Rousey, is one of three new cast members joining the ninth season of the show (Carmella skipped the eighth season). They join show regulars Natalya Neidhart, Trinity Fatu and Nia Jax.

In a profession that has traditionally been protective of not breaking kayfabe — wrestling personas and storylines that play out on television — Total Divas sheds light on the women of sports entertainment.

“They get to know us on a more personal level and see a more vulnerable and sensitive side of us. With my in-ring character being this bad-ass fighter, this tough guy, it was really cool to let my guard down a little bit and show the world this different side of me.”

Despite having come out publicly and her status as a WWE star, Berenato’s participation on the show allows her to speak more openly on television about her sexuality.

While Berenato has worn LGBTQ-inspired attire to the ring — from her gear during WrestleMania 34, to her more subtle rainbow-colored towel and shoelaces — and has been able to work with WWE and partners like GLAAD to promote the cause, there hasn’t been a true chance to connect with fans on a more personal level until now.

WWE star Sonya Deville is seen at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans in 2018. (Photo Courtesy of WWE) More

“It’s one of those things where the cameras have been on since the moment I came out,” Berenato said. “With Total Divas, this was the first time I was really able to talk about it and be able to tell people the full story on that big of a scale. That was cool for me.

“When you say the words out loud, it gives them life and value. Although I knew it was OK to be gay, I knew it was OK to share my message, I knew it was OK to wear rainbow gear, to say it out loud and share my story, it gave me a sense of confidence and further instilled that in my brain.”

Doing the show wasn’t entirely a no brainer, though. WWE stars work a demanding, travel-heavy schedule and adding another responsibility to the mix essentially ends any semblance of free time a person would have.

“I give girls like [Natalya Neidhart] so much credit because she has been on for nine seasons while also being on the WWE roster full-time,” Berenato said. “It’s a whole other job on its own. You add our travel schedule for work to the Total Divas filming schedule and you basically have zero days off. You have to be committed and it has to be something you’re passionate about doing or it wouldn’t be worth it.”

In addition to that, the show pulls back the curtain on certain aspects of life as a WWE star.

“Any time you’re on television, you’re under a microscope and you’re going to be critiqued,” Berenato said. “The reason it’s not so scary on Smackdown is because we’re playing a character to a certain extent. On Total Divas, you’re just putting your real-life persona out there to be judged and criticized. It’s for sure nerve-wracking, definitely something I was nervous about.”

